Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police assisted a motorist along East Walnut Street who had locked their keys inside their vehicle.
Police responded to Weaver Street for a report of a vehicle that was driving recklessly and had traveled off the roadway into yards. The driver then fled the scene. Police located the male along West Fifth Street where police pursued him on foot. He was apprehended and found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
Police responded to a residence along South Fourth Street for a female that was trespassing. Police spoke to the woman who agreed to leave the residence.
Police responded to a business along Turnpike Avenue for an alarm. Police found the building to be secure.
Police located three juveniles who were to be jumping off the Nichols Street bridge into the shallow water below.
Police were called to East Cherry Street for a reported domestic between a man and woman. Police arrived and found the individuals had left prior to police arriving on scene.
Police assisted Clearfield EMS along Leavy Ave for an elderly woman that had fallen.
Lawrence Township
On Friday at 7:13 p.m., police responded to Walmart for a disorder and report of thefts. A 15-year-old Frenchville girl and 44-year-old Frenchville woman reported that a group of individuals were in front of the store, and Autumn Rougeux, 33, of Madera started yelling that she would kill one of the women. Citations are pending at this time.
On Friday at 12:58 p.m., police responded to an Ester Lane residence for a report of a disorderly woman. A 59-year-old Brookville woman and a 63-year-old West Decatur woman reported that a verbal altercation took place, during which Brandy Spencer, 43, of Clearfield spit in one of their faces. A citation for harassment is pending at this time.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Saturday, a burglary was reported to police. Miscellaneous items, including a red/black 1990 Suzuki 230 Quad Runner, a 22 rifle, and various hand tools, were stolen from a camp located on McLaughlin Parkway, Huston Township sometime between July 4 and Aug. 1. Anyone with information about this burglary and theft is asked to call PSP DuBois at 371-4652.
DuBois City Police
Officers were dispatched Saturday to a residence on the 500 block of Chestnut Avenue to check the welfare of a mother and her two children. The children’s father called and stated he was to get custody of the children but their mother was not answering the phone. Officers arrived at the residence and knocked on the door but nobody answered. The father was then contacted and stated the mother texted him. The father reported everything was okay and he no longer needed their assistance.
Officers were dispatched Saturday evening to a North Brady Street business for a report of a minor two-vehicle accident. Officers found a vehicle was backing out of a parking spot and a second vehicle was proceeding through the parking lot when they collided. Nobody was injured. Both vehicles were able to driven from the scene.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
Officers investigated a report of theft that occurred Thursday at a North Front Street, Philipsburg business. A complaint was received concerning a counterfeit $10 bill being used to purchase various items by an unknown person. The investigation continues.