State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 23 at 9:56 a.m., a 74-year-old Nellies Road, Penn Township woman told troopers that she received a text message from an unknown individual posing as a member of her bank. As a result, she gave the individual her personal and banking information. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Aug. 19 at 10:45 p.m. it was reported that an unknown person opened a bank account in a 33-year-old male’s name. The victim, of Mineral Springs, Bradford Township, became aware fo this when he received a book of checks in the mail. No losses were reported by the victim.
———
On Aug. 18 at 6:17 p.m., troopers responded to Filbert Street in Curwensville Borough for a report of a male who locked himself in a bathroom and began making unreasonable noise. Upon arrival, troopers made contact with Tyler Smith, 42, of Grampian, who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Smith will be cited for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness through District Court 46-3-02.
———
On Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. troopers responded to Union Street in Beccaria Township for the report of a dog bite. It was determined that a dog was able to leave its property and bite the leg of a 50-year-old male of Coalport. The 23-year-old female of Coalport who owned the dog was cited through District Court 46-3-04.
———
On Aug. 21 at 11:08 p.m., Trever Yeager, 30, of Morrisdale, was found to be operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol in the area of Sixth Street / Pardee Road in Morris Township. Charges are pending blood results.
———
On Aug. 20 at 9:26 p.m., a 38-year-old female of Clearfield was assaulted at the 2100-block of Jerry Run Road in Goshen Township by Andrew Lenhart, 38, of Clearfield. Lenhart fled the scene prior to the arrival of police. The victim displayed multiple minor injuries. Charges have been filed through District Court 46-3–03.
———
On Aug. 21 at 8:41 p.m., Victor Hill, 51, of Clearfield, was found to be operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol in the area of Crooked Sewer Road/Sanborn Street in Decatur Township. Charges are forthcoming.
———
On Aug. 19 at 12:39 p.m. on the 200-block of Bald Hill Road in Girard Township, troopers were dispatched for the report of a disturbance/dispute between neighbors. Charges of harassment and disorderly conduct will be filed against Cricket Johnson, 34, Carolyn Johnson, 62, and James Rees, 59, all of Frenchville, through District Court 46-3-03.
———
On June 30 at 8:02 a.m. it was reported that a juvenile asked another juvenile for nude photographs. The photographs were then taken, sent and then received on their cell phones. A 15-year-old female of Curwensville and 17-year-old male of Clearfield will be cited under Title 18 section 6321(a) (1) & (2) through District Court 46-3-02.
———
Troopers were dispatched to a crash on Aug. 18 at 3:05 p.m. on I-80 westbound at mile marker 120 in Lawrence Township. The crash occurred during heavy rain. Ruslan Shyika, 45, of Ridgewood, N.Y. was driving a 2015 Volvo truck when the trailing unit lost traction, causing it to jackknife. The truck then drove into an embankment/hillside on the westbound side of the roadway, coming to rest. The unit sustained disabling damage and required towing. There were no injuries. PSP were assisted on scene by Lawrence Township Vol. Fire Dept.
State Police at Ebensburg
Jesse Gregory, 34, of Flinton, was arrested and taken to Conemaugh Miners Hospital in Hastings for a blood draw for suspected DUI. The incident occurred on June 9 around 8:30 p.m. on Thomas Mills Road, 2/10 mile west of St. Lawrence Road in Chest Township, Cambria County.