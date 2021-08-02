Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police were dispatched to a man experiencing cardiac arrest. EMS and police arrived on scene and transported that man to the hospital.
———
Police and EMS were dispatched for an elderly woman who had fallen out of bed. EMS transported the woman to the hospital.
———
Police and EMS were dispatched for a young child experiencing breathing problems. EMS transported the child to the hospital.
———
Police from this department were notified by PSP that they were in contact with an elderly couple in Somerset who had become lost and were attempting to travel to Clearfield. Police made contact with a relative of the couple and assisted them traveling to Clearfield.
———
Police were notified of a woman who had left the hospital with an IV still in her arm. Police searched the area with no results.
———
Police were dispatched to Reed Street for a man experiencing a seizure. Police and EMS arrived and assisted the man with traveling to the hospital.
———
Police responded to a report of a suspicious person taking trash out of a dumpster. Police searched the area with negative results.
———
Police and EMS responded to the Clearfield Fairgrounds for a man experiencing a stroke. The man was transported to the hospital.
———
Police responded to a minor vehicle accident on Nichols Street. Police arrived and assisted the drivers with exchanging information.
———
Police received a phone call from a distraught woman. Police located the woman and found that she was in an altercation with a man. Police learned that the woman had struck and used a conducted electrical weapon on the man. The woman was taken into custody.
———
Police responded to a security alarm at a local business. Police arrived in the area and found it to be secure.
Lawrence Township
On Monday at 4:08 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a road range incident occurring at the 120 exit off ramp, I-80, which resulted in criminal mischief. Through the course of the investigation, it was found that a road rage incident began in the area of Snow Shoe and ended at the 120 exit. It was reported that Kevin Reedy, 55, of Elyria, Ohio, exited his tractor trailer and began to punch the victim’s vehicle, ultimately striking the victim’s taillight causing it to break, while using a wooden club. Reedy left the scene but was later tracked down by law enforcement. Reedy was cited for criminal mischief due to the damage he caused.
———
On Saturday at 9:36 p.m., police responded to a disturbance at the Skate Station, Skate Alley. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a 15-year-old girl had struck a 17-year-old girl in the back and then proceeded to yell at her. A non-traffic citation is pending.
———
On Tuesday at 11:44 a.m., police were informed that there were two individuals who were reported missing from the previous date at the Red Roof Inn. While en route, police were advised that the vehicle had since left, and was located later at Billy’s Burgerland. Upon conducting a vehicle stop, contact was made with five individuals: Johnathan Davis, 21, of Luthersburg; Dylan Ribbeck, 20, of Clymer; Chadrick Hynd, 18, of Clymer; Miranda Sebring, 18, of DuBois; and a 17-year-old female juvenile, also of DuBois. All were found to be in possession of alcoholic beverages supplied to them by Davis. Davis was charged with furnishing alcohol to minors and all of the others were charged with underage possession/consumption of alcohol. The juvenile and Sebring were released to parents and the others were relased from the scene.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Monday at 8:49 p.m., police investigated an on view driving under the influence incident involving a 59-year-old Westover man on Route 36, Chest Township, after conducting a traffic stop. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Friday at 11:33 a.m., a physical altercation occurred on the 1200-block of Solley Road, Burnside Township. During the physical altercation, the passenger side mirror of a 28-year-old Glen Campbell woman’s vehicle was broken off. Joey Doland, 31, of Westover was charged with harassment and criminal mischief.
———
On July 21 at 1:15 a.m., police stopped a vehicle for a summary traffic violation on West Main Street, Bell Township. Upon investigation, the driver was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, and in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. A passenger in the vehicle was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. A 51-year-old Vandergrift man and 59-year-old North Apollo man are the suspects involved in this incident.
———
On July 19 at 4:30 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 36, Chest Township. Brandye L. Hull, 29, of Irvona lost control of her vehicle, which struck a ditch and became stuck in the woods. Hull then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On July 27 at 6:15 p.m., a fraudulent unemployment claim was made using a 50-year-old Philipsburg man’s information.
———
On July 26 at 8:18 p.m., police received a report from Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, that unknown suspect(s) had used a woman’s personal identity to file an unemployment claim. This investigation is ongoing.