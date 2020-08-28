Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police are investigating a report of harassment that occurred along Daisy Street.
———
Police were asked to check the welfare of a Sheridan Drive resident. Police made contact with the resident and found them to be okay.
———
Police were notified of a disturbance that had taken place along East Locust Street between two men. Police report that the altercation was physical and that charges have been filed through district court.
———
Police responded to Spruce Grove Lane for a trespassing complaint. Police were advised that the individuals had left prior to police arrival.
———
Police responded to Hannah Street for a man that had walked into a residence. The owner then confronted the man, who then fled on foot. Police are currently investigating the incident.
———
Police initiated a vehicle stop along Bigler Avenue on a vehicle and found the driver to have a suspended license. Police also located Marijuana inside the vehicle.
———
Police responded to a verbal dispute along Daisy Street between several individuals. Police were able to handle the incident on scene.
———
Police responded to Sheetz to assist a motorist who had locked their keys inside their vehicle. Police were able to gain access to the vehicle.
———
Police were called to Spruce Street for suspicious activity. Police arrived and were unable to locate anyone in the area.
Lawrence Township
On Wednesday at 12:38 p.m., officers were located at a residence on Coal Hill Road for an unrelated incident, when William Nevel, 67, of Morrisdale arrived on scene. Upon making contact with Nevel, who was inside his vehicle, a strong odor of marijuana could be detected. Officers ultimately located one pipe, which was packed with burnt marijuana. Nevel was ultimately charged for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
———
On Tuesday at 10:21 p.m., officers received a man walking into the area of the S turns on Route 879 passed the Sapp Brothers Truck Stop. The man was to have ran out into traffic yelling and waving with his hands on his head. Officers found the man, Michael P. Hadden of Clearfield, to be under the influence of alcohol and transported him to his residence after he stated that he got into a fight with his girlfriend while in Frenchville. A citation was issued for public drunkenness.
———
Officers received a complaint in reference to a bad check. It was learned that Joseph Waroquier Jr. of Waroquier Coal, Inc., wrote a bad check. Pending further investigation.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Tuesday at 4:22 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 East mile marker 105, Union Township. Jordan R. Straub, 29, of Penfield struck Thomas R. Bryan, 42, of Clearfield for unknown reasons. Straub’s vehicle suffered disabling damage.
———
On Monday at 7:20 a.m., police responded to I-80 East, mile marker 106. Through investigation it was found the driver, Nina Hunt, 56, of DuBois, was under the influence of a controlled substance. Straub was taken into custody under suspicion of driving under the influence.
———
On Sunday at 10 p.m., an incident occurred on the 100-block of McCain Street, Brockway Borough, Jefferson County as Craig McMillen, 45, of Mahaffey violated an active protection from abuse order. Charges have been filed at Magisterial District Judge Bernard E. Hetrick’s office.
———
On Sunday at 4:46 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 322 near Spruce Hill Road, Union Township. Lynn S. McBride, 40, of Clearfield lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons. McBride’s vehicle then traveled across the eastbound lane of travel and onto the shoulder, striking a ditch. After striking the ditch, McBride’s vehicle traveled uncontrollably approximately 10 yards before coming to final rest. McBride then fled the scene. A search of the area was conducted yielding negative results. Summary traffic citations will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office. Assisting police on scene were DuSan Ambulance Service, Rockton Volunteer Fire Department, Brady Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Pine Creek Search and Rescue.
DuBois City Police
No report
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Wednesday at 6 p.m., police responded to investigate a lewd comment that was made about a known juvenile on East Main Street, Bell Township.
———
On Aug. 7 at 11:09 a.m., Charles Burnett, 20, of Morrisdale stole an 18-year-old Philipsburg man’s BMX bicycle valued at $500 from North Front Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Charges were filed through District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.