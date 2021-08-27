Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
John Jay Pentz, 38, was arrested for DUI on Washington Avenue in Hyde yesterday at 8 a.m. Charges pending lab test results.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
State police conducted a traffic stop on Jayden Lee, 21, of DuBois on McCracken Run Road in DuBois City on Aug. 18 and determined he was under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending blood test results.
———
A 2012 Subaru Legacy was traveling north on Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township when it struck a deer that had run onto the road, causing disabling damage to the vehicle. The driver, who was not named by police, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
———
Ross Saline, 66, of DuBois was driving a 2016 Ford Explorer on state Route 949 in Heath Township when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole. The vehicle then overturned and came to a stop on its roof in a small creek. Saline was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. United Electric, Polk Township Volunteer Fire Co., McCool Towing and Windstream assisted on the scene.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Tuesday at 5:10 p.m. a 1997 Chevrolet S10 was traveling west on Penns Valley Road in Haines Township, Centre County when an unsecured object dropped from the vehicle and onto the road. The object then struck a 2008 Harley Davidson XL-120C motorcycle that was traveling behind, causing minor damage to the motorcycle. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were driven from the scene. Police did not name any of the drivers involved.
———
On Monday at 8:48 p.m. Charlene Klase, 78, of Spring Mills was driving a 2013 Subaru Outback west on Penns Valley Pike in Potter Township, Centre County when she entered the eastbound lane to avoid an EMS vehicle that was stopped along the right side of the roadway. Her vehicle hit a downed tree that was in the eastbound lane. The impact caused the airbags to deploy. Klase was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Centre Hall Volunteer Fire Co. assisted on the scene.
———
On Aug. 18, a Julian man reported that someone obtained his personal information to file an unemployment claim. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. Hanna Wagner, 20, of Lock Haven was driving a 2004 Volkswagen Golf east on Interstate 80, near mile marker 162 in Marion Township, Centre County. She was driving approximately 65 miles-per-hour in a 55 mph construction zone when her vehicle traveled off the road and onto the berm. She tried to regain control of the vehicle but was unsuccessful. The vehicle overturned before coming to a rest on its hood in the woods. Wagner suffered a suspected minor injury in the crash and was transported by Bellefonte EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment. Bellefonte Fire Department also assisted on scene.
———
An unknown vehicle struck a legally parked Hyundai Elantra on South Front Street near West Hickory Street in Philipsburg on Monday at approximately 6:50 a.m. The unknown vehicle left the scene. The Hyundai sustained minor damage in the crash. No injuries were reported.