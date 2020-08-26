Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Saturday at 1 p.m., an incident was investigated in which Joseph Gerald Kerlin, 42, of Karthaus, repeatedly called, texted, and emailed a 40-year-old Karthaus woman for no legitimate purpose.
———
On Aug. 20 at 2:30 p.m., a 17-year-old Anita boy and a 16-year-old Clearfield girl engaged in a mutual fight on Linden Street, Curwensville Borough. Charges pending through Clearfield County juvenile probation.
———
On Aug. 19 at 12:22 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a disturbance on the 1000-block of Hill Street, Chester Hill Borough. Upon arrival it was discovered that Joni Rowles, 33, of Philipsburg, struck a 30-year-old Philipsburg man. Rowles was cited for harassment.
———
On Aug. 13 at 5:47 p.m., a physical altercation occurred at the 1200-block of Oak Grove Road, Morris Township between a father and son. The father, Jeremy Nearhood, 41, was cited with harassment and an arrest warrant has been issued to the son for harassment and simple assault.
———
On Aug. 5 at 9:29 a.m., probation contacted police regarding the discovery of drugs and drug related items in the possession of Karrie Lutchko, 38, of Madera, on the 2300-block of Belsena Road, Bigler Township. Lutchko was transported to Clearfield County Jail for violation of parole.
Clearfield Borough
Police had a license turned into them after it was located along Spruce Street. Police are attempting to locate the owner.
———
Police responded to a local business for a syringe that had been located inside the store. Police retrieved the syringe and were able to properly dispose of it.
———
Police responded to Clearfield Street to assist with a mental health warrant. The man was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
———
Police responded to the Storage Units off Hammermill Road for a reported theft. It was reported that several items of furniture were removed from the storage unit. The investigation continues.
———
Police responded to Northwest Fourth Avenue for a report of a suspicious person who was to be on the caller’s porch. Police searched the area and were unable to locate anyone.
———
Police received a report of a man that was to making threats towards Officers and other individuals. The man was to be in possession of a handgun. Police leaned that he was to be in the area of Park Ave Extension. Clearfield Police along with Lawrence Township and Clearfield Probation located the man who fled on foot. The man was taken into custody and in the process discarded a handgun which was found to be stolen. The man was taken for a mental health evaluation and will be charged accordingly.
———
Police were asked to the check the welfare of a resident along South Second Street who was unable to be reached. Police were able to locate the individual and found them to be fine.
———
Police handled a reported harassment along the 300-block of Turnpike Avenue.
———
Police were able to identify a man who allegedly removed items from a store and fled, failing to pay for the items.
———
Police assisted Clearfield County Probation along Daisy Street. As a result, a man and woman were taken into custody and transported to the jail on warrants and other violations.
Lawrence Township
On Monday, police conducted a warrant service on a man and woman on Willow Drive. While investigating, it was found that Michael Daub, 33, of Clearfield, had lied about knowledge that a wanted woman was hiding inside his residence. A search was conducted and the wanted woman was located. Charges have been filed against the man for hindering apprehension of a fugitive.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
Police were dispatched to an East Second Avenue address for a bat inside of the residence. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the owner who advised a bat was flying around inside the residence. After approximately 15 minutes of waiting for the bat to stop flying around and land on the wall, officers were able to catch the bat and release it outside. The bat was not injured.
———
Police received a call from an individual on East Long Avenue who believed she heard someone scream from the area. The caller didn’t see anyone just heard the yelling. Officers drove up around the area and didn’t hear or see anything. There were other people outside walking in the area and no one else heard or said anything. Police cleared.
———
Police were dispatched to the 800-block of West Long Avenue for a line down on Hubert Street at the intersection. The line is possibly a telephone line. Officers went to that area and moved the line off the roadway. No further action needed.
———
Police were dispatched to check the welfare of a woman. The caller was concerned due to the fact the friend was crying and upset. Officers went to that location and spoke to the woman. She had been drinking and was upset earlier, but she was okay. She appeared to be fine and had someone home with her. Officers cleared.
———
Police were dispatched to Hoover Ave to meet with a man that witnessed a female lift a cover on a light pole and place something under it and then left. Officers arrived on-scene and located a red cylinder that contained a sign in sheet for a GPS game. Officers signed in on the sheet and replaced the item.
———
Police were dispatched to assist EMS with a possible overdose. Upon arrival officers met with the caller who advised that a woman took a bottle of pills that was prescribed to her with intents to harm herself. DuBois EMS arrived on-scene and transported the woman to Penn Highlands.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Monday at 8:28 p.m., Dennis Depaolo, 38, of Colrain, Mass., and Sean Conwell, 41, of Whitehouse, Ohio were found to be in possession of psychedelic mushrooms, LSD, marijuana and other unknown substances as they were hiking in Black Moshannon State Park, Rattlesnake Pike, Rush Township, Centre County. Charges to be filed through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.
———
On Monday at 7:41 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a 24-year-old Titusville man’s vehicle for a traffic violation on I-80 East, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. A search of the vehicle yielded a small amount of marijuana and related drug paraphernalia. Charges pending through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.
———
On Monday at 4:05 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Walnut Street, Rush Township, Centre County. After further investigation, the driver, Aimee Gardner, 42, of Philipsburg, was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana.