Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Aug. 25 at 3 p.m., officers received a report that Leslie R. Bailor Jr., 40, of Clearfield attempted to purchase a firearm at Rural King but was denied. Through the course of the investigation it was confirmed that Bailor is prohibited from purchasing firearms. Charges were filed against Bailor.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Aug. 7 at 7:43 p.m. on Clearfield Curwensville Highway near Carbon Mine Road, troopers from PSP Punxsutwney conducted a vehicle stop after observing a traffic violation. It was determined that the driver of a 2003 Pontiac Vibe, a 54-year-old Curwensville woman, was under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges are pending.
———
On Aug. 24 at 7:19 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on a 2003 Nissan Sentra on E. Bridge Street in Westover Borough, Clearfield County, due to the registration being suspended. The operator, a 36-year-old woman from Madera, showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody for the suspicion of DUI and drug possession. The passenger, a 38-year-old male from Madera, was taken into custody for false information to a law enforcement officer, drug possession, and for his warrants.
State Police at Rockview
No report.