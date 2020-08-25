Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Friday at 10 p.m., a crime occurred as a 36-year-old Altoona man damaged a 25-year-old Houtzdale man’s Note 8 cellular telephone by unknown means on Princess Street, Brisbin Borough. Criminal charges for criminal mischief to be filed against the Altoona man through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
On Friday at 12:21 a.m., police investigated a crash on Drane Highway near Scotch Road, Decatur Township. This crash occurred as Robert M. Myers, 23, of Osceola Mills was driving north on state Route 970. Myers’s vehicle then left the right side of the roadway drove through a field and struck a fence. The vehicle then reentered the roadway and struck a guide rail on the left side of the roadway. Myers was uninjured and was found to be under the influence. Charges are pending blood results.
Sometime between July 27 and 28, a 65-year-old Philipsburg man reported an unknown suspect had siphoned gasoline from his vehicle on the 300-block of Laura Street, Chester Hill Borough. Anyone with any information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On July 22 at 6:31 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West, Rush Township, Centre County. A vehicle travelled into the median and hit a construction sign, rupturing a fuel tank. There were no injuries reported from the crash.
A 59-year-old Winburne man recently came to PSP Clearfield and reported he had a check stolen from his check book. A 44-year-old Winburne man cashed the check at the bank which resulted in $500 being stolen from the older man’s checking account. This investigation is ongoing.
On July 14 at 7:56 p.m., a trooper responded to a report of an ATV crash on Eureka Street, Woodward Township. Upon arrival, the driver, Frederick Lanich, 44, of Houtzdale, was discovered with minor injuries and was transported for medical treatment. Lanich was believed to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges pending blood results.
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
Police recently received a report of a 12-year-old girl being sexually assaulted by her step uncle. During the course of investigation, it was discovered the girl had woke up in the early morning hours to being inappropriately touched while staying at a residence on Coal Hill Road. While the girl was being interviewed, it was discovered that the girl’s cousin, a 15-year-old girl, was also present the night of the incident. The older girl disclosed this has been happening to her for most of her life. The older girl also disclosed that the man had touched her inappropriately and been physically and emotionally abusive. The man, Justin Centra, 39, of Clearfield, was apprehended on a felony traffic stop in the early morning hours of the following day. He is being housed in Clearfield County Jail.
On Friday, a man reported that his identity had been stolen through the PA Pandemic Unemployment Portal. This case is ongoing.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
Police are investigating an incident which occurred on Saturday on Ridge Road, Reade Township, Cambria County, in which Jeremiah Haselrig, 29, of Johnstown assaulted a 37-year-old Fallentimber woman by punching, kicking and choking her. The woman sustained numerous injuries. An arrest warrant has been attained for Haselrig. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Haselrig should contact PSP Ebensburg.
On Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m., an investigation was initiated into a one vehicle accident on Gill Hollow Road, Reade Township, Cambria County. Further investigation revealed that Nathan McClellan, 29, of Blandburg, was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.
State Police at Rockview
