Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough Police
Police responded to a report of multiple individuals playing loud music in the area of E. Pine Street. Police arrived and located a group of individuals who were warned of their actions.
Police responded to an E. Walnut Sttreet residence to assist mental health workers. Police and an EMS Crew assisted the male involved with obtaining help.
Police and an EMS crew responded to a Clearfield Street residence to assist a male who was experiencing breathing problems.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough Police
Police responded to the report of an overdose at a Walnut Street residence. Upon arrival the individual was located and transported to the hospital by EMS.
Police responded to a Trails End Road residence for the report of an altercation between a juvenile and an adult. Upon arrival all individuals involved were located and advised to desist.
Police received a report of a suspicious person at a State Street business. Police searched the area and found the individual had left.
State Police at DuBois
On Aug. 23, troopers responded to First Street in Falls Creek Borough for a report of a male lying face first in the middle of the road. Edward Whately, 35, of Luthersburg, was found to be highly intoxicated and physically resisted troopers. Whately had to be physically restrained by PSP DuBois members and was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment. Whately was charged with public drunkenness.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Aug. 2, troopers received a report of identity theft at Horseshoe Road in Chest Township, Clearfield County. A 57-year-old female of LaJose said her information was used to open an unemployment claim which was fraudulent. Investigation continues.
On Aug. 24 at 7:41 a.m. troopers responded to a crash on Five Points road in Chest Township, Clearfield County. A 1989 Chevrolet Caprice driven by a 17-year-old male was traveling east, traveled off the south side of the roadway down an embankment approximately 200 feet before striking a tree and overturning. The driver was wearing a seat belt. He was transported by Hastings Area Ambulance to UPMC Altoona for suspected serious injuries. Also assisting on scene were members of Community Vol. Fire Dept. of Mahaffey and Westover Vol. Fire Dept.
State police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.