Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a report of an assault in which a male was bleeding from his face. Police arrived and learned that the male was cut and stabbed by a female. Police later located and took into custody the female responsible.
Police responded to a report of a male laying on the roadway on E Walnut Street. Police arrived and found the male to be heavily intoxicated. Citation to be filed.
Police responded to a report of a male sleeping outside of an apartment building. Police located the male who was found to have multiple warrants. Police took custody of the male.
Police responded to SW 4th Ave for a report of a male yelling. Police arrived and located the male who informed officers that he was yelling because he was stressed. Charges pending potential statements from residents.
Police received information of a wanted male in the area of Ulrich Avenue. Police arrived and took the male into custody without issue.
Police responded to a report of a noise complaint at a Turnpike Avenue residence. Police arrived and warned the involved party of their actions.
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
On Aug. 23 at 8:32 a.m., Eric D. Smith, 41, of DuBois was driving a 2012 Peterbilt dump truck south on U.S. Route 219 north of Mooney Drive in Snyder Township, Jefferson County, and for unknown reasons, lost full air brake capabilities. Smith was able to reduce speed as much as possible until coming to a final rest into a utility pole. There were no injuries.
DuBois City Police
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
Danielle Jo Gillam, 42, of Boyd Street, Blandburg, Reade Township, was cited by troopers for confinement of dogs/premises on Aug. 22. According to police, Gillam, the owner/keeper of the dog, failed to keep the dog at all times confined to the premises or secured by means of a collar and chain or other device so that it could not stray beyond the premises or under reasonable control of some person.
State Police at Rockview
