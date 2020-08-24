Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Sunday at 3:31 p.m., an incident occurred on Mary Street, Houtzdale Borough. Cazimer Sabol, 68, of Houtzdale, repeatedly yelled and screamed at a 72-year-old Houtzdale woman. Sabol was heavily intoxicated and left the scene on foot. He was observed staggering through private property. Sabol was cited with harassment and public drunkenness through District Court.
On Sunday at 2:57 p.m., an argument ensued over a parked vehicle on the 500-block of Lingle Street, Osceola Borough. Prior to that argument, Patrick Mercer, 59, of Ephrata, had backed his vehicle up to another vehicle so the vehicle could not be moved. An altercation then occurred between Mercer and Michelle McCloskey, 50, of Osceola Mills. The two repeatedly yelled loudly at one another. McCloskey then allegedly spit on and shoved Mercer. Both were cited for harassment and McCloskey was also cited for Disorderly Conduct through District Court.
On Sunday at 2:14 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Route 322, Sandy Township. While speaking with the occupants, it was discovered both were under the age of 21 and alcohol was present in the vehicle. Upon questioning, it was found the passenger was under the influence of alcohol. Both involved were released to their parents. A non-traffic citation was issued to the passenger through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
On Saturday at 9:35 p.m., police investigated an incident on the 3000-block of Schoonover Road, Graham Township in which an unknown person defaced a 26-year-old Morrisdale man’s “Joe Biden for President” flag which was hanging from his mailbox. The flag was ripped down and damaged. This investigation is ongoing.
On Saturday at 5:50 p.m., Lindsay Wholaver, 32, of Lanse, refused to leave the Maple Street, Cooper Township residence of Franklin Wholaver, 32, of Lanse, when he told her to do so. Prior to that incident, Franklin Wholaver repeatedly alarmed and annoyed Lindsay Wholaver by repeatedly not complying with prior child custody arrangements and agreements they had made together. Lindsay Wholaver was cited for criminal trespass and Franklin Wholaver was cited for harassment.
On Saturday at 6:50 a.m., Tyler Lynn Gummo, 24, of Woodland and another, unidentified man trespassed at a parking lot/storage area on a UTV on Graham Station Road, Decatur Township.
On Saturday at 4:45 a.m., Brodey Parks, 24, of Drifting, and a 19-year-old Philipsburg woman were involved in a physical altercation on Rolling Stone Road, Cooper Township. Parks pushed the woman against a wall and shoved her down. Parks also caused damage to the door handle to the restroom of the Kylertown Kwik Fill. Charges have been filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On Friday at 9:51 a.m., a firearm was located on the roadway on the 1900-block of Dale Road, Bradford Township. The owner of the weapon has been located.
On Friday at 2:39 a.m., a 28-year-old Morrisdale woman contacted police and reported that unknown suspect(s) had entered her motel room and stole her Visa bank card and $400 in cash. The crime occurred sometime between Aug. 20 at 11 p.m. and Aug. 21 at 2 a.m. Anyone with information is urged to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
Police were contacted in reference to a theft of political signs. Three signs that read “Biden for President” were stolen from Deer Creek Road, Graham Township sometime between Aug. 19 at 5 p.m. and Aug. 20 at 11:30 a.m. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect(s) or the whereabouts of the signs are requested to contact PSP Clearfield.
On Aug. 9 at 2:11 a.m., police investigated a crash on Old Franklin Siding Street, Houtzdale Borough. Wesley A. Stephens, 23, of Houtzdale, struck a stop sign and traveled off the roadway, striking a cattle trailer that was parked in a yard. Stephens was found to be under the influence.
On Aug. 7 at 2:02 a.m., police arrested Jarrod Gesin, 41, of DuBois, for driving under the influence and drug possession on the 7700-block of Old Erie Pike, Boggs Township.
On Aug. 2 at 12:04 a.m., police arrested Aaron Tomchek, 31, of Irvona, on Glendale Boulevard near Lyleville Road, Beccaria Township, for driving under the influence.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Saturday at 7:19 p.m., police received a report of harassment by communication on Mt. Joy Road. A 34-year-old Clearfield woman reported harassing calls and messages from her ex-husband. A notice to cease contact was given to both parties. The man, Joshua Vanglider, 32, of Beckley, W.V., then messaged again after the notification. A charge of harassment by communication is pending.
On Aug. 14 at 12:45 p.m., police responded to CNB Bank on South Second Street for possible drug paraphernalia found with a cash deposit. Officers recovered a plastic baggie of white powder that tested positive for cocaine. Suspects have been identified, including a 42-year-old Clearfield man, a 50-year-old Clearfield woman, and a 51-year-old Clearfield woman, and the incident is currently under investigation.
Police received a report of theft of mislaid property and possible access device fraud. A 36-year-old Clearfield woman reported to police that she had dropped her unemployment debit card in a friend’s vehicle on July 19. It was never returned and the card was used for approximately two weeks before being deactivated. The incident is currently under investigation.
Curwensville Borough
Police were contacted concerning an incident of harassment in the area of Allegheny Street and West Street involving a woman acting disorderly.
Police were contacted and responded to an underage drinking party along Filbert Street. The investigation is ongoing.
Police responded to a call for an unwanted persons incident along South Street and Pine Street. The individual was advised not to come back onto the property.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
Someone caused damage two company trucks parked on Lakeside Avenue. Police are investigating.
A DuBois man reported a scam. He had applied for an online loan. Someone claiming to be from Lending Club, contacted him and advised him, he was approved for the loan. They went him a check and wanted him to cash the check and send the money back to them and this was supposed to get the loan process started. The bank advised him the next day, the check was fraudulent and he now owed the $900. Police are investigating.
A two vehicle accident occurred in the first block of North Brady Street. A non-licensed driver pulled out of Sheetz into the path of a motorcycle. No one was injured but the motorcycle had to be towed. Charges will filed.
A domestic between a father and his 16-year-old son occurred in the first block of North Main Street. Officers were able to calm both individuals involved down. No physical violence had occurred and no arrests were made.
Officers conducted a stop for traffic violations on West Long Avenue. During the stop, drugs and paraphernalia were discovered. Charges will be filed against the driver.
A woman was stopped on West DuBois Avenue for suspicion of driving under the influence. During the stop, the driver was run through field sobriety testing. She was taken for a blood test. Charges are pending the results of the blood test.
A red 2017 Hyundai Sonata was stolen from the 100-block of East Scribner Avenue. The vehicle had been parked along the street. Police are investigating.
A man was found to be intoxicated in the city park. He was arrested for public drunkenness.
A woman, who was later found to be intoxicated, drove her vehicle into a legally parked vehicle, located in the 100-block of South Main Street. That parked car struck another parked car in front of it. The woman was arrested for DUI.
A 19-year-old used a BB gun to shoot the window out of a vehicle parked on the street in the 100 block of West Scribner Avenue. Charges will be filed.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.