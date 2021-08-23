Bigler Township Regional Police
Lawrence Township
Police were dispatched to Warren Road for a report of a domestic incident on Aug. 22 at 10:30 p.m. One arrest was made as a result of the incident.
———
On Aug. 22 at 12:09 p.m. on the Clearfield Glen Richey Highway at the intersection with Old Erie Pike, a 2009 Hyundai Accent driven by Morgan P. Green, 22, of Glen Richey approached the intersection. A 2020 Hyundai Kona, driven by Jefferey L. Hipps, 62, of Curwensville, was stopped at a stop sign, left the stopped position prior to roadway clearance. The two vehicles collided at the intersection, causing the Kona to spin off the right side of the roadway, striking and damaging a posted stop sign. Green was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of possible injury.
———
Officers received a report of a retail theft on July 13 at 5:30 p.m. and in a separate incident, on Aug. 8 at 4:03 p.m., both at Walmart Supercenter. Shannon Anderson, 31, of Woodland, allegedly under-rang numerous items through the self-checkout on both occasions, and then left the store without paying for the items. Anderson was cited for retail theft in both incidents.
———
Police received a call on Aug. 21 at 7:29 p.m. reporting a male operating a silver pickup along Goshen Road while intoxicated. A second call was received a few minutes later, reporting that the same male had driven into the yard of a Pifer Road residence. Officers arrived on scene and determined that Samuel Graham Jr., 58, of Clearfield was under the influence of alcohol. He was taken into custody and transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw before being released into the care of a responsible party. Charges are pending.
———
Police responded to a crash on Aug. 21 at 12:16 p.m. on Park Avenue Extension/SR153 north of Krebs Highway. Jonathan McCreadie, 26, of Hyde was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt north when he left the roadway and struck a tree. McCreadie told officers he was on his phone and dropped it, causing him to be distracted, resulting in the crash. He sustained minor injuries and was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS for treatment.
State Police at DuBois
A crash occurred on Aug. 20 at 9:24 a.m. on State Park Road west of Moose Grade Road in Huston Township. A 2017 Freightliner Cascadia was traveling at approximately 25 mph when his trailer brakes began to lock up. He pulled his truck onto the west side of the roadway where it came to a final rest, stuck in the mud. There were no injuries and the vehicle was operable but required a tow.
———
PSP was contacted about a break-in that occurred on Cramer Road in Bloom Township between Aug. 3 and Aug. 13. The residence was vacant and on the market for sale. Unknown individuals gained entry by force at the rear of the residence causing minor damages to the door. No items within the residence were taken or disturbed. Investigation continues.
DuBois City Police
State Police at Ebensburg
Joseph Benjamin Parker, 26, of Blandburg, Reade Township, was charged with harassment after he allegedly pushed Tracey Danielle Burns, 43, also of Blandburg, at the 100-block of Boyd Street on Aug. 22 and 9:22 p.m. Tracey Burns allegedly punched Parker in the mouth and was also charged with harassment.
–——
PSP are investigating the financial exploitation of a 91-year-old Flinton male of Beaver Valley Road in White Township, Cambria County, by his landlord where the landlord wrote out checks belonging to the victim totaling about $10,000. The victim has dementia and was told to sign them.
———
A crash occurred on Aug. 14 at 8:47 p.m. on Skyline Drive west of Reade Street. Whitney N. Ulrich, 24, of Altoona, was driving a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta north on Skyline Drive when the vehicle struck a large rock on the roadway. The driver lost control, struck an embankment on the right side before veering across both lanes and striking the guard rails. There were no injuries.
State Police at Rockview
Criminial mischief occurred on the 200-block of N. 7th Street in Philipsburg Borough as an unknown individual placed a fish on a 52-year-old female’s porch on Aug. 20. After a neighborhood canvas, there are no leads.