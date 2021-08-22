State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 6 at 8:21 a.m., PSP were dispatched to a crash that occurred on the 1200-block of Ferncliff Road in Pike Township. Jennifer M. Johnson, 36, of Curwensville, was driving a 2004 Toyota 4-Runner northbound and allegedly lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway to the left. It made contact with a tree. Johnson then fled the scene and failed to report the incident. The vehicle was disabled and the driver sustained no injuries.
———
On Aug. 20 at 2 p.m., PSP were dispatched to a crash that occurred on I80 westbound at mile marker 137 in Cooper Township. Charles M. Owens, 36, of E. Stroudsburg was traveling westbound and due to heavy rainfall and wet roadways, lost control of his 2014 Dodge Ram 1500. The truck traveled off the left berm and impacted an embankment, struck a culvert, and caused the truck to overturn several times. Owens was wearing a seat belt and was injured. He was transported by Clearfield EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment.
———
PSP received a report of theft of items from a vehicle on Aug. 19 from the 900 block of Crossroads Boulevard in Beccaria Township. Two batteries were removed from a log skidded owned by a 73-year-old Houtzdale male. Anyone with information should call PSP Clearfield.
———
An incident of disorderly conduct was reported on Aug. 19 on the 100-block of Bald Hill Road in Girard Township. At approximately 6:30 p.m., PSP were attempting to take a 34-year-old woman’s mother into custody on an existing mental health warrant. While doing so, the arrestee became involved and tried to prevent troopers from taking her mother into custody. Charges filed at District Court 46-3-03.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Aug. 18, PSP responded to Deer Run Road in Bell Township, Clearfield County, for a report of an identity theft. A 62-year-old female told troopers that she received a phone call from someone claiming to be a Texas sheriff, asked the victim to recall their social security number to them. After the call was completed, the victim contacted the Social Security office who advised her the this was a scam and to contact local police. Investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Rockview
On Aug. 20, PSP received a call for a domestic violence incident at Penn Five Road in Rush Township, Centre County. A 72-year-old female of Osceola Mills was struck in the back of the head by her boyfriend, a 43-year-old male of Osceola Mills. Charges filed through District Court 49-3-03.
———
On Aug. 20 at 11:14 a.m., PSP responded to Chestnut Street in Rush Township, Centre County, for a call for a criminal mischief incident. After investigation, a 24-year-old Morrisdale man was charged with one count of criminal mischief at District Court 49-3-03. The victim was a 49-year-old WInburne male.
———
On Aug. 4 at 9:54 a.m., a 29-year-old Philipsburg female contact PSP to report someone had put sugar in her gas tank overnight while parked at her house on Hillcrest Street in Philipsburg Borough. Investigation is ongoing.