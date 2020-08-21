Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Thursday at 11:45 p.m., an incident occurred on the 1000-block of Oak Ridge Road, Knox Township. David Shank, 33, of Irvona, was found sleeping in his vehicle with the engine running. Shank was found to be under the influence of alcohol and subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
On Thursday at 7:59 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 East, Sandy Township. Katherine R. Millan, 31, of Derry, N.H. observed a deer entering the road and was unable to avoid it. The deer was struck and came to final rest on the left berm. There were no injuries as a result of this crash.
On Wednesday at 5:43 p.m., Jake Schneider, 25, of Munson, was discovered possessing a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a traffic regulatory checkpoint on Hardscrabble Road, Morris Township.
On Wednesday at 10:37 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West, Cooper Township, after traffic became congested due to an upcoming work zone. David A. Stitzer, 55, of Lock Haven, Susan Strand, 64, of Woodstock, Con., and Connor R. Grove, 20, of Flemington, N.J. were involved. A citation was filed against Stitzer.
On Wednesday at 5 a.m., unknown suspect(s) stole No Trespassing signs from a 75-year-old Lanse man’s yard on the 1100-block of Maple Street, Cooper Township. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PSP.
On Tuesday at 8:59 a.m., a three-vehicle crash on I-80 West, Lawrence Township. Thomas A. Eaton, 41, of Greenwich, Ohio crashed into the rear of vehicles driven by Milan Ilicic, 41, of Chicago, Ill., and Brian W. Ely, 45, of New Albany.
On Aug. 17 at 5:50 p.m., an incident occurred as Michael Welder threw a piece of wood at a 44-year-old Munson man’s window frame on Blue Eyes Lane, Morris Township. Welder was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct at Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On Aug. 16 at 9:05 a.m., a motor vehicle was traveling on private property on the 1300-block of Miriam Street, Gulich Township and struck a tree. The driver and passenger fled the scene. The driver, Harmony Switala, 43, of Houtzdale, was cited for the infractions.
On Aug 9 at 1:56 a.m., police arrested Ashley McGary, 32, of Houtzdale, for possession of methamphetamine on Kendrick Road, Woodward Township. Charges filed.
On July 29 at 1:06 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop and located a small amount of drugs and paraphernalia on the 1100-block of Pine Run Road, Bigler Township. Investigation ongoing.
On July 28 at 8:34 a.m., unknown suspect(s) took two ATV’s from a location on Albrights Ranch Drive, Decatur Township. The suspect(s) then fled the scene. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PSP Clearfield.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report of a stolen firearm on South Fourth Street. Police are investigating the incident.
Police responded to an incident involving an altercation between two individuals on Nichols Street. Police are investigating the incident.
Police responded to a report of a yelling coming from inside a residence. Police arrived on scene and found that a verbal argument was ensuing over the phone.
Police responded to a report of a suspicious woman sitting in the backyard of the caller’s residence. Police arrived and warned the woman of trespassing.
Police responded to a report of a suspicious individual in the area of Nichols Street and West Front Street. Police arrived and found the individual to be looking for a phone that was lost earlier in the day.
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
On July 16 at 10 a.m., an individual was found unresponsive on Brockbank Lane, Brady Township. The individual was evaluated by EMS, cleared and transported to Clearfield County Jail for warrant service. A bottle was seized at the scene and suspected to contain a liquid narcotic. Investigation continues.
DuBois City Police
Police were dispatched to contact a woman in reference to her receiving odd phone calls from an unknown man. Police made contact with a known man and advised him to quit calling people he did not know.
Police had multiple traffic stops which warnings and citations were issued.
Police were dispatched to the 200-block of West DuBois Avenue for a dog in that area that was walking around into traffic and almost getting hit by a car. The caller thought the dog was abandoned because the owners moved out. Officers checked the area and could not find the dog. Officers were called back again and spoke to the owner of the dog. They left the dog at the house as they were moving other items and came back to take the dog. The owner left and had possession of the dog.
Police were dispatched to the 100-block of Park Avenue in reference to a physical domestic at that location. Upon arrival officers spoke to the two parties involved. Both parties advised they were physical with each other, but they believed it to be self defense. Officers spoke with both parties, there were no visible injuries. The man said he would leave for a while so they wouldn’t have any further problems.
Police were dispatched to Liberty Boulevard and Railroad Avenue for a report of a two vehicle accident with the vehicles blocking the roadway. Upon arrival, officers found a bronze Subaru and a red Saturn in the middle of the intersection with fluids leaking and no one in them. Police located a group of individuals that were in the accident. Clinton Edman came forward as the driver and admitted he was not licensed to drive and failed to yield the right of way to the Subaru while he was turning left from Railroad Avenue to Liberty Boulevard. The passenger was complaining of pain and was transported to Penn Highlands Emergency Room for treatment. Police spoke with the other driver who reported having the green light and traveling straight towards East DuBois Ave or north on State Route 255 when the Saturn failed to yield and struck her driver’s side. A witnesses confirmed the Saturn failing to yield the right of way. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Edman was cited for drivers required to be licensed and vehicles turning left.
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
Sometime between Aug. 11-12, unknown suspect(s) entered a Byers Road, Burnside Township residence and removed $1,000 from a locked gun safe. Anyone with information is to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 938-0510.
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Wednesday at 6:27 p.m., police discovered an abandoned vehicle sitting in the rest area parking lot on I-80 East, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. After running the VIN, it was determined that the vehicle was reported stolen. The vehicle was unoccupied. The investigation is ongoing.
On Sunday at 7:42 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Walton Street, Chester Hill Borough. During the stop, it was determined that Johnathan Bobbert, 21, of Allport, was in possession of marijuana and related paraphernalia and under the influence of drugs. All the occupants in the vehicle were also drinking alcohol. Michael Young, 19, of Morrisdale and a 14-year-old Snow Shoe girl were charged for underage drinking. Bobbert will be charged with DUI, possession of marijuana, paraphernalia, furnishing alcohol to minors and corruption of minors.