Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to an incident involving packages being thrown into a neighbor’s yard. Police are investigating the incident.
Drug paraphernalia was located at a Daisy Street business. Police retrieved the item and disposed of it.
Police responded to a noise compliant on Turnpike Avenue. Police arrived and the parties involved agreed to quiet down.
Police conducted traffic control on Bridge Street due to unusually crowded traffic lanes caused by a vehicle accident on I-80.
Police were dispatched to a potential gas leak on East Market Street.
Police were notified of an incident involving a package being taken from the front porch of an East Market Street residence. Police are investigating.
Police were notified of a phone scam involving individuals pretending to be Penelec Workers in attempt to gain money by threatening to shut off power.
Police were dispatched to a noise complaint on West Market Street. Police made contact with the party involved who agreed to stop playing his guitar.
Lawrence Township
On Saturday at 10:49 a.m., police received a report of theft at a Parkview Drive residence. Officers report that a Pavilion laptop computer was taken and that a suspect is known. Further investigation lead to the recovery of the item. No charges will be filed at the request of the victim.
On Aug. 14 at 3:30 p.m., an incident of theft occurred at the Kwik Fill on South Second Street. An individual was working on a broken down vehicle in the parking lot and left a yellow tray of tools behind. Upon returning, the individual could not locate the tray of tools in the parking lot. The investigation is ongoing.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
Aug. 15
A Treasure Like resident reported being told by a neighbor that there was a suspicious looking man that had been seen going into the woods behind her home. She also reported she had left and envelope for a vendor on her garage door, and shortly after the envelope was found, torn open inside the garage.
Officers received a report of a possible break in on Juniata Street Extension. A resident reported seeing two teenagers attempting to break into the neighbor’s garage. Upon arrival officers were informed by the home owner that one of the teens was his nephew and everything was ok.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sunday at 3:09 a.m., a physical altercation occurred on East Main Street, Mahaffey Borough between a boyfriend and girlfriend. The boyfriend was issued a citation for harassment and the girlfriend spent the rest of the night at her mother’s residence.
On Aug. 11 at 8:24 p.m., troopers conducted a vehicle stop on Route 286, Burnside Township. The driver, a 32-year-old Cherry Tree man, was contacted inside the vehicle and displayed indicators of impairment. Roadside field sobriety testing was conducted and the driver was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Troopers conducted a vehicle search and seized suspected drugs and related paraphernalia. The driver was released and criminal charges are pending further investigation.
On Aug. 4 at 5:54 a.m., a vehicle became disabled on Harmony Road, Burnside Township. Upon further investigation, the driver was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance and a passenger was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Charges against the individuals, a 39-year-old Cherry Tree woman and a 43-year-old Penfield woman, will be pending blood results.
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Saturday at 11 p.m., an incident occurred as Kareese Raven, 31, of Winburne hit a 35-year-old Moshannon man in the head with a half full beer can following a verbal argument on Spruce Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. Following an interview, Raven was cited for harassment through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.
On Friday at 12:40 a.m., troopers stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on Fairview Road, Decatur Township. During the traffic stop, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized from a 46-year-old Houtzdale man and a 38-year-old West Decatur woman.
On Aug. 13 at 2:12 a.m., police arrived at a residence located along Centre Street, Philipsburg Borough after observing Edward Bell, 25, of Winburne inside of the residence. Bell was known to have multiple bench warrants at the time. While attempting to take Bell into custody, he jumped from a second story window and onto a porch roof. Bell then jumped from the roof onto the ground. A short foot pursuit ensued prior to Bell being taken into custody. Bell was subsequently charges with flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest. Charges filed through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.
On Aug. 12., police received a call regarding a retail theft that already occurred at a business on North Front Street, Philipsburg. Through investigation, a 45-year-old Philipsburg man was identified as a suspect and later taken into custody for retail theft. The suspect had an active arrest warrant out of Clearfield County and was lodged in Clearfield County Jail. Charges are pending for retail theft.
On Aug. 11 at 8:18 p.m., a two vehicle crash occurred on I-80 East in the area of mile marker 144, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. A tractor trailer attempted to change lanes without proper clearance. Its trailer struck the tractor part of another vehicle. Neither driver was injured.