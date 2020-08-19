Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Tuesday at 8:51 p.m., a crash occurred on Lumber City Highway, Ferguson Township. James E. McKeown, 60, of DuBois, was driving a motorcycle when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle. McKeown sustained a leg injury and was transported by Rescue Hose and Ladder Ambulance to DuBois Hospital. Curwensville EMS, Curwensville Fire Department, Mahaffey Fire Department and local fire police assisted at the crash scene.
On Tuesday at 3:51 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West, Graham Township. Samantha E. Shankle, 26, of Kittanning was driving when she lost control, left the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. Shankle then fled the scene. Her vehicle sustained heavy damage. Shankle was cited with numerous citations in Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On Monday at 12:07 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on a car on I-80 East, Union Township. The driver, a 20-year-old Hereford, Ariz. woman, was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and related paraphernalia.
On Sunday at 6:45 p.m., police were contacted via telephone about a woman who possibly overdosed at the Best Travel Inn, Philipsburg Bigler Highway, Decatur Township. The woman was transported to the hospital via ambulance. The woman is expected to make a full recovery.
On Saturday at 1:44 a.m., a crash occurred on Belsena Road, Bigler Township. Cedric D. Hardy, 20, of Hagerstown, Md., was negotiating a very sharp curve to the left and crashed into the guide rail. Hardy was able to travel a short distance and find a safe spot to pull off the roadway. Hardy was not injured as a result of this crash.
Police were contacted about a theft of scrap metal from Henderson Street, Woodward Township between Aug. 7-14. This investigation is ongoing. A 30-year-old Lancaster man has been arrested in regards to this incident.
On Aug. 10 at 8:52 p.m., unknown suspect(s) removed a black Taurus 9mm pistol from a 48-year-old Morrisdale woman’s vehicle on Curtin Street, Osceola Borough. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On Aug. 3 at 10:07 p.m., unknown suspect(s) removed a wheelchair from a 47-year-old Coalport man’s garage on Cross Roads Boulevard, Beccaria Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
Police were contacted concerning a domestic assault that had occurred on Bloomington Avenue. A man was taken into custody after police obtained a warrant for the assault.
Police responded to a local business for a reported theft, however, discovered once on scene, that the items were paid for.
Police received a complaint of a fraudulent IRS call from a phone number that was from the area. Residents are reminded that fraudulent calls sometimes can come from numbers appearing to be local and urged to not give out information.
Police responded to the area of Hill Street for lines down. The cable was located and removed from the roadway, and the carrier was notified of the issue.
Police received a complaint of a fraudulent phone scam involving Penelec. Residents are reminded to not give out personal information over the phone.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
Aug. 17
Police were dispatched to the area of 100 Hospital Ave. (Penn Highlands Hospital) for a check the welfare. Hospital personnel advised that a man was discharged, but they were concerned for his welfare due to medications he was provided with. Upon arrival, officers searched the area but were unable to locate the man.
Police were dispatched to assist EMS with making entry into an East Long Avenue apartment for a fall patient who had the door chained. Upon arrival, EMS was waiting in the hallway. Officers unlocked the door with the access key and broke the door chain for EMS to make access to the patient. No further assistance needed.
Police were dispatched to the laundromat on West Long Avenue in reference to a man sleeping on the bench. Police responded to the address and made contact with a man who was wearing partial hospital scrubs and a hospital bracelet. The man was in a seated position with his head down. Police woke the man and he was identified. The man was okay and was advised he needed to move on and get a ride home.
Police assisted Jefferson County Probation at a South Jared Street address. Probation had gone to conduct a probation visit and while on scene, located several items of drug paraphernalia. Officers spoke with the probation officers and was shown several bags of suspected methamphetamines which were among several items of paraphernalia. The items were taken to the DuBois City Police station. Items will be sent to the crime lab for analysis. Charges pending.
Police were dispatched to 124 North Brady St., Sheetz, for a report of an older white man who was intoxicated and being vulgar towards women. Officers checked the area initially and were unable to locate the man. Police later observed the man outside of Sheetz and contact was made. The man was visibly intoxicated, he emitted a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, had thick slurred speech, and bloodshot and watery eyes. The man had a pack-pack that was located in front of Sheetz. Two full “pounder” beers and a half empty bottle of vodka were also located. At that time, the man was taken into custody for public intoxication and transported to Clearfield County Jail where he was placed in on a 48 hour detainer.
Aug. 16
Police were called to Robinson Street for a vehicle blocking a private drive way. Officers ticked the vehicle and it was later moved before it needed towed.
Police were called to an area on Chestnut Avenue for a woman screaming for help. Officers were finally able to locate the woman when the caller returned to the scene. The woman stated she and her live in boyfriend were arguing, but there was nothing physical. The man returned and confirmed the woman’s account. No charges were filed.
Aug. 15
Police were called to the area of West DuBois Avenue and First Street for a report of an assault. Officers arrived and spoke with the male victim. He claimed a roommate had shoved him. The other party was located and reported he was the one assaulted. No citations were filed.
Police received a report of two juveniles harassing one another at the city park. Officers spoke with both juveniles and their parents about the incident. No citations were filed.
Drugs were located in a vehicle after officers developed enough reasonable suspicion to deploy K9 Ace. Ace located an amount of methamphetamine and marijuana inside a vehicle. Charges will be filed.
Police were called to the area of Penn Highlands on South Main Street for a mental health patient that left the facility. Officers located the man a short distance away and once a 302 warrant was issued, he was returned to the hospital for treatment.
Police were called to Giant Eagle for a man causing a disturbance after being refused service for not wearing a mask/face covering. The man left the store without further incident.
Aug. 14
Police were called to Hoover Avenue for a report of a motorcycle vs. deer accident. The motorcycle driver sustained injury and the deer had to be euthanized.
Police were called to the area of Susquehanna Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. The caller reported a man and woman were arguing and the woman was forced from the vehicle. The man then drove off. Neither party was located. The woman called police later and stated she was fine.
Police were called to West Washington Avenue for a report of a domestic assault between sisters. Officers arrived and learned there were no injury and the fight was mutual. Neither party wanted the other cited.
Police were called to the North Brady Street for a report of a careless driver. The vehicle was not located.
Police were called to the City Park for two women possibly using drugs. The women were located, but no probable cause was established to warrant further investigation.
Police were called to the area of West Washington Avenue for a report of loud music. A party was located, but no noise violations were witnessed.
Aug. 12
Police were dispatched to the 100-block of North Brady Street for a psychiatric emergency. A man reported that he had seen “shape shifters” in his apartment. Upon arrival, officers contacted the man who advised that he had seen various things inside his apartment — including shape shifters and a cobra. The man requested officers respond to his apartment with him. He was transported to his apartment and it was determined that he was hallucinating. The man planned to return to Sheetz for the night as he was unable to sleep in his apartment due to the presence of shape shifters. The man was transported to the Penn Highlands Hospital for evaluation and possible treatment.
Police received a report of political signs being stolen from someone’s yard.
Police issued multiple traffic warnings and citations.
Police met with a woman regarding harassment. The woman stated that she was confronted by another woman stating she was going to kick her butt. She was unsure of the woman’s full name but is hoping it will just stop.
Sandy Township
Aug. 17
Officers received a report of a man riding a bicycle with a cart attached and a small child with a helmet in the cart. The caller reported the man appeared agitated. He was gone from the area prior to officer’s arrival.
A 78-year-old Reynoldsville man stopped at the stop sign at Midway Drive and Commons Drive, then proceeded to cross the road without clearance and hit a vehicle driven by a 58-year-old Treasure Lake woman. No injuries reported and one vehicle was towed from the scene.
A 59-year-old DuBois woman reported a 44-year-old neighbor would not give her car back. Officers spoke to the man who explained he was fixing the car for free and had it up on a jack and the woman began yelling at him and tried to drive the vehicle off the jack. Officers handled the situation without incident.
Aug. 16
Officers responded to a Treasure Lake residence for a report of a Domestic disturbance at a Treasure Lake residence. A 57-year-old man said his 21-year old son was out of control and possibly under the influence of something. The two had gotten into an argument and the 21-year-old damaged the residence. Upon arrival the son was sitting in his vehicle and his parents were on the porch. Officers handled the situation without incident.
A 47-year-old Treasure Lake man reported that his 29-year-old son and his wife got into an argument after his wife stepped on one of the 29-year-old’s children’s toys. Officers handled the situation without incident.
Officers received a report of a man staggering around the Subway parking lot at the Dubois Mall. Upon arrival officers located the man sitting in his vehicle. The man appeared under the influence. When officers performed a PBT, the man was clearly above the legal limit. The man was taken into custody and charges filed.
Aug. 15
A Treasure Like resident reported being told by a neighbor that there was a suspicious looking man that had been seen going into the woods behind her home. She also reported she had left and envelope for a vendor on her garage door, and shortly after the envelope was found, torn open inside the garage.
Officers received a report of a possible break in on Juniata Street Extension. A resident reported seeing two teenagers attempting to break into the neighbor’s garage. Upon arrival officers were informed by the home owner that one of the teens was his nephew and everything was ok.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sunday at 3:09 a.m., a physical altercation occurred on East Main Street, Mahaffey Borough between a boyfriend and girlfriend. The boyfriend was issued a citation for harassment and the girlfriend spent the rest of the night at her mother’s residence.
On Aug. 11 at 8:24 p.m., troopers conducted a vehicle stop on Route 286, Burnside Township. The driver, a 32-year-old Cherry Tree man, was contacted inside the vehicle and displayed indicators of impairment. Roadside field sobriety testing was conducted and the driver was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Troopers conducted a vehicle search and seized suspected drugs and related paraphernalia. The driver was released and criminal charges are pending further investigation.
On Aug. 4 at 5:54 a.m., a vehicle became disabled on Harmony Road, Burnside Township. Upon further investigation, the driver was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance and a passenger was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Charges against the individuals, a 39-year-old Cherry Tree woman and a 43-year-old Penfield woman, will be pending blood results.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Saturday at 11 p.m., an incident occurred as Kareese Raven, 31, of Winburne hit a 35-year-old Moshannon man in the head with a half full beer can following a verbal argument on Spruce Road, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. Following an interview, Raven was cited for harassment through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.
On Friday at 12:40 a.m., troopers stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on Fairview Road, Decatur Township. During the traffic stop, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized from a 46-year-old Houtzdale man and a 38-year-old West Decatur woman.
On Aug. 13 at 2:12 a.m., police arrived at a residence located along Centre Street, Philipsburg Borough after observing Edward Bell, 25, of Winburne inside of the residence. Bell was known to have multiple bench warrants at the time. While attempting to take Bell into custody, he jumped from a second story window and onto a porch roof. Bell then jumped from the roof onto the ground. A short foot pursuit ensued prior to Bell being taken into custody. Bell was subsequently charges with flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest. Charges filed through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.
On Aug. 12., police received a call regarding a retail theft that already occurred at a business on North Front Street, Philipsburg. Through investigation, a 45-year-old Philipsburg man was identified as a suspect and later taken into custody for retail theft. The suspect had an active arrest warrant out of Clearfield County and was lodged in Clearfield County Jail. Charges are pending for retail theft.
———
On Aug. 11 at 8:18 p.m., a two vehicle crash occurred on I-80 East in the area of mile marker 144, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. A tractor trailer attempted to change lanes without proper clearance. Its trailer struck the tractor part of another vehicle. Neither driver was injured.