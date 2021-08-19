Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Wednesday at 5:09 p.m., a crime occurred as unknown person or persons opened up an account through TD Bank, Texas, using a 56-year-old Curwensville man’s name. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Wednesday at 2:45 p.m., a crash occurred on Interstate 80 in Lawrence Township, near mile marker 119. A driver impacted another vehicle and failed to stop. The vehicle was described as beige four-door sedan. Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.
———
On Tuesday at 7 p.m., police investigated a domestic incident on Stumptown Road, Decatur Township. A 22-year-old Osceola Mills woman reported being struck by her mother, a 51-year-old Osceola Mills woman. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Tuesday at 6:20 p.m., Nathan M. Lutz, 40, of Brisbin stood in his driveway on the 400-block of Irvin Street, Brisbin Borough, and yelled loudly, then entered a vehicle and repeatedly honked the horn, which annoyed nearby people.
———
On Tuesday at 3:40 p.m., an incident occurred on West Hannah Street, Woodward Township. Nathaniel Lloyd Toner, 36, of Houtzdale, placed a large sign which included an obscene message at his property line which faced a 52-year-old Houtzdale woman’s property. He also piled up tree branches at the property line at the driveway beside the woman’s vehicle.
———
On Tuesday at 5:04 a.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred on Mahaffey Grampian Highway at its intersection with Lumber City Highway, Greenwood Township. Jason A. Poeta, 46, of La Jose was driving when he did not stop for a stop sign. Poeta pulled directly into the path of a vehicle driven by Chad M. Getty, 33, of Commodore.
Getty attempted to avoid the collision, but was unable to do so and overturned after impact with Poeta’s vehicle. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Poeta sustained suspected minor injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield. Getty was not injured.
———
On Monday at 11:11 p.m., a crash occurred on Hardscrabble Road, north of Lowes Hill Road, Morris Township. Jeffrey W. Schnarrs, 25, of Philipsburg lost control of his vehicle after driving off the westbound shoulder of the roadway onto wet grass. Schnarrs’ vehicle struck a stump and began to flip uncontrollably. Both the driver and passenger exited the vehicle, and proceeded to leave the scene of the accident. The passenger contacted 911 approximately two hours after the crash to advise the crash occurred.
———
On Monday at 1 p.m., Trent Brooks Bertothy, 29, of Philipsburg shot a 10-pound exploding Tannerite in the area of the 1600-block of Old Route 322, Boggs Township. The resulting blast was so loud that it vibrated nearby properties which caused alarm.
———
On Sunday at 3:39 p.m., a crash occurred on the 4700-block of Morann Avenue, Woodward Township. The driver failed to negotiate a left hand curve in the roadway, traveled off the road, struck a concrete step, and traveled back onto the roadway. The driver continued approximately a half-mile before she stopped when her vehicle began to make noise from the right front tire.
———
On Saturday at 8:34 a.m., a crash occurred on U.S. Route 322, Boggs Township. Erik A. Reitz, 42, of Brockway fell asleep, crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a guide rail. The guide rail broke causing the vehicle to travel down an embankment and strike a ditch. Minor injuries were reported by the front seat passenger.
———
On Aug. 13 at 10:35 p.m., a crash occurred on Market Street, Karthaus Township. Teri A. Maney, 30, of Karthaus was traveling in the right hand lane when she, for unknown reasons, drifted off the right side of the roadway and struck a vehicle which had been parked alongside the roadway.
Maney continued driving to her residence, parked her vehicle, then returned to the scene to await PSP arrival. Maney did not sustain any injuries, and was wearing a seat belt.
———
On Aug. 13 at 9:44 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West, Graham Township. Adam Schreiber, 29, of Denver, Colo., struck a deer. He was not injured.
———
Sometime between Aug. 11-13, an unknown person broke a window at a residence on the 400-block of Empire Road, Morris Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Aug. 13 at 4:39 p.m., a domestic violence incident occurred on the 500-block of Laura Street, Chester Hill. Colt Kramer, 36, of Philipsburg was arrested and charged with simple assault as a result of the incident. Kramer is currently housed at the Clearfield County Jail.
———
On Aug. 13 at 3:17 p.m., a crash occurred on state Route 53 at its intersection with Railroad Street, Beccaria Township. Prior to the crash, there was a power outage, which caused local businesses to lose several hundred dollars in frozen foods. The garbage company picking up the thawed food, Hugill Sanitation, traveled on SR 53 north. Contents from the truck leaked on the road creating slippery road conditions. A driver lost control on the slippery road and struck a curb causing damage to a tire and the vehicle’s front bumper. The driver was uninjured. The state Department of Transportation was requested to treat the roadway.
———
On Aug. 12 at 5:19 p.m., Brian Buchheit, 59, of Woodland was stopped for a traffic violation on the 1200-block of I-80 West, Bradford Township. Subsequent investigation indicated Buchheit was driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. A legal breath test confirmed that Buchheit’s blood alcohol concentration was over the legal limit.
———
On Aug. 12, police investigated criminal mischief that occurred on Bills Road, Girard Township. Unknown persons entered the property and tried to force entry into a 27-year-old Clearfield woman’s car, causing damage by unknown means. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Aug. 11 at 3:54 p.m., a crash occurred on state Route 53, Irvona. Mabel J. Lightner, 84, of Coalport was driving when she began to lose control on the roadway. Her vehicle then left the roadway and struck an embankment, overturning before coming to final rest on its side. Lightner was transported to UPMC Altoona to be treated for minor injuries. Police were assisted on scene by Glendale Fire Co., Irvona Fire Co., and Irvona Ambulance Service.
———
On Aug. 10 at 1:30 p.m., Charles Stanley Erskine, 23, of Morrisdale stole an order totaling $10.85 from Sheetz in Philipsburg.
———
Police are investigating a matter of corruption of minors in which a 10-year-old boy saw some sexually explicit images on his mother’s phone on Deep Mine Road, Boggs Township.
———
On July 10 at 10:11 a.m., police responded to a report of a stolen bicycle which was recovered shortly thereafter on Morrisdale Allport Highway, Morris Township.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a minor vehicle accident in the parking lot of a River Road business. Police assisted both drivers with exchanging information.
———
Police were dispatched to an East Market Street business for an assault. Police arrived and observed a woman laying on the sidewalk. The woman was transported to the hospital. Police are continuing to investigate.
———
Police responded to a gas leak on West Market Street. Gas company and fire crews arrived on scene and were able to resolve the incident.
———
Police received a report of harassment that caused a person to be afraid to leave their residence. Police are continuing to investigate.
———
Police conducted a vehicle stop. One of the vehicle’s occupants had a warrant and multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia. Controlled substances were located.
———
Police attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a motorcycle on East 11th Street. The motorcycle fled from police. Police disengaged from the pursuit for safety reasons. Officers are working to identify the driver and continuing to investigate.
———
Police responded to disturbance on East Locust Street involving a verbal altercation. Police arrived and located the parties involved. Nothing physical had occurred. Police cleared the scene.
———
While on patrol, police located a wanted man on Nichols Street. The man was taken into custody and transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police assisted EMS crews with gaining entrance to an apartment for a medical emergency.
———
Police responded to a report of a person in a canoe becoming lost on the river near JG Foods. Fire and EMS crews assisted police in locating the canoe and person stuck along the river near the Kerr Addition area of the river. The man was assisted out of the water and did not require medical attention.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Wednesday at 5:47 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 East, Union Township. Shaun S. Burke, 55, of Brockport was driving when he noticed Ivan Y. Hernandez More, 37, of Mesa, Ariz., stopped along the side of the roadway. Burke tried to avoid More’s vehicle but was unsuccessful. Burke’s vehicle proceeded down the roadway uncontrollably, went off the right shoulder and into a nearby field before coming to final rest.
The drivers and one passenger sustained minor injuries and were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. Police were assisted on scene by DuBois EMS, Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department, and PennDOT.
———
On Saturday at 11:53 p.m., police responded to an incident in the Pilot parking lot on Rich Highway, Sandy Township. New damage was observed on the involved vehicle. Ryan Burgeson, 28, of Ephrata was sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with the ignition on. Burgeson displayed signs of alcohol impairment and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. Charges are pending Burgeson’s blood results through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On July 27 at 11:29 a.m., police were on routine patrol when a trooper made a traffic stop on a 32-year-old Moshannon man’s vehicle on West Olive Street, Snow Shoe Borough, Centre County for summary violations. Upon further investigation, drug paraphernalia was located inside the vehicle.