PSP DuBois
On July 22, PSP took a report of theft by deception. A 57-year-old Reynoldsville man had paid Jarrod Rees, 42, of Clearfield $15,000 in May to provide him with material for a swimming pool. The victim reported that Rees still had not provided him with any materials for the pool. The victim requested a refund from Rees. Rees told police he spent the $15,000. Contact was made from the company the pool material were ordered from, and it was stated that Rees never provided the pool company with payment for the materials. Charges are pending through District Judge 46-3-01.
———
On July 26, unknown persons obtained a 46-year-old female’s personal information and opened an unemployment claim from the state Department of Labor and Industry on July 26. The victim was a 46-year-old Huston Township female.
———
On July 12, a 41-year-old female from Brockway contacted PSP DuBois to report that unknown persons used her identity to file for unemployment.
———
On July 25 at 8:51 p.m., troopers were dispatched to 410 Main St. in Troutville Borough for a two-vehicle crash involving an Amish buggy. Harvey D. Byler, 49, of Punxsutawney, was driving a horse and buggy west on Main Street/Route 410 at First Street in Troutville when a marked PSP patrol unit, a 2017 Ford Explorer being driven by a state trooper, was traveling east on SR410. The horse became startled by mailboxes on the side of the road and panicked. The driver attempted to control the horse but was unable to do so. The trooper saw this and came to a stop, but the horse lunged and crossed into his lane, striking the patrol vehicle in the drivers side rear quarter panel with its head, causing minor damage. Neither the horse nor the occupants of the buggy were injured.
PSP Punxsutawney
On June 30 at 3:37 p.m., state police conducted a death investigation of a 34 year old Westover male. The investigation is ongoing.
PSP Rockview
On July 30 around 4 p.m., PSP Rockview received a call for a theft incident on Black Moshannon Road in Rush Township, Centre County. The investigation is ongoing.