Lawrence Township
On Tuesday, police received a report of suspicious activity at the Red Roof Inn along Clearfield Shawville Highway. Upon arrival, police located Matthew Wilsoncroft, who was under the influence and hallucinating due to meth use. During the investigation, police also located Jessica Nevling, who was also under the influence. A search of Nevling’s hotel room resulted in finding methamphetamine, marijuana, suboxone, and other drug paraphernalia. Both were housed in Clearfield County Jail.
———
On Monday, officers received a request for criminal investigation from the Pennsylvania State Police Firearms Division. In the report, it was discovered that a 50-year-old Penfield woman purchased a firearm at Rural King in Clearfield and provided false information while filling out the application for purchasing the firearm. Charges have been filed.
———
On Sunday at 4:37 p.m., Jacob E. Bell, 22 of Clearfield, left the roadway while driving south on Old Erie Pike. He overcorrected attempting to reenter the roadway and crossed it. The vehicle struck the embankment over the opposite side as a result. No injuries were reported.
———
On Saturday at 11:16 p.m., officers attempted to stoop a motor vehicle for various moving violations on Wolf Run Road. Upon attempt, Joel Blaurock, 28, of Hyde failed to stop and ultimately bailed from the driver’s seat of the moving vehicle, leaving a passenger in the vehicle while it continued to travel on the roadway. A foot pursuit ensued, in which Blaurock was able to escape in the woods. Through the course of investigation it was found that Blaurock has a suspended license due to a previous DUI offense, as well as having active warrants through Centre County and Ohio for a parole violation. Officers were able to locate Blaurock several hours later near the area of the scene. Blaurock was taken into custody and housed in the Clearfield County Jail on his warrants. Charges also filed on Blaurock for fleeing and eluding, flight to avoid apprehension, reckless endangering another person, as well as eight traffic violations. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled in the near future.
———
On Friday at 5:14 a.m., a driver was attempting to pull out of a parking space at the Best Western Hotel. While attempting to pull out and avoid contact with a vehicle parked near it, the vehicle struck an unoccupied vehicle. There were no injuries.
———
On Thursday at 4:47 p.m., a crash occurred on Martin Street Extension near Color Lane. A vehicle was exiting Novey’s Recycling and struck another vehicle which was traveling on Marin Street Extension. Both vehicles suffered body damage and no injuries were reported.
———
On Aug. 11 at 6:32 p.m., a vehicle sitting stationary in the traffic way of Carns Equipment caught fire. The driver, Dennis S. Urbanos, 69, of Bloomingburg, N.Y., was able to escape without injury. Police responded to the scene to extinguish the fire. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Meadow Street and Filbert Street. The driver of a CDL testing truck failed to negotiate a turn and the trailer had struck a parked vehicle along Meadow Street. No injuries were reported in the incident.
———
Police were contacted concerning a broken window in the Washington Avenue area in which the complainant felt that it could have been broken by a rock. Police were unable to definitively tell how the window was broken.
———
Police responded to a Sunset Lane address in reference to an outside fire. The property owner was located and advised that she would have to put the fire out, which she agreed to do without further incident.
———
Police responded to the area of Thompson and Maxwell Street for a report of a parking issue. The incident was handled on scene.
———
Police were advised of ATVs and side-by-sides in the area of Griffith Avenue, Bloomington Avenue, and Grandview Avenue. Residents are reminded that although these areas do not have high traffic from vehicles, there are numerous children in the area and it is illegal to operate the vehicles on the roadways.
———
Police responded to a Windy Hill Road resident’s home and made contact with the home owner regarding messages that he had sent that were unwanted and advised him to desist.
———
Police assisted Lawerence Township Police with a foot pursuit after a vehicle failed to stop for visual signals given by police.
———
Police responded to a Schofield Street address for a mental health incident in which the man was transported to Clearfield Emergency Room.
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Aug. 16
A woman called police on West Scribner Avenue for a report of a man that was passed out in her yard, but was now walking away. Officers located the man bleeding from the head. He was transported to Penn Highlands ER by ambulance.
———
Police were called to an East Washington Avenue address to assist EMS with gaining entry. The resident’s life alert was activated, but no one was answering the door. Officers gained entry to learn the resident was not home.
———
Police were called to Pifer Street for a report of theft from a motor vehicle. A resident learned his wallet and work keys were taken from his vehicle.