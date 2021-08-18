Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Tuesday at 10:21 a.m., Deborah J. Graham, 69, of Clearfield fell asleep at the wheel while driving down Route 322 before she collided with the beginning of the guide rail. Graham sustained minor injuries, but refused medical treatment.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Monday at 9:02 p.m., a vehicle was stopped for summary vehicle code violations on I-80 East, Union Township. Through investigation, the driver, a 23-year-old Old Bridge, N.J. man, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sunday at 3:02 p.m., a three vehicle crash occurred on West Main Street, Mahaffey Borough. Austin M. Westover, 24, of DuBois failed to notice a 17-year-old Mahaffey male making a right hand turn onto Route 219. Westover’s vehicle struck the juvenile male’s vehicle, which then lost control and struck a vehicle driven by Lisa M. Movinsky, 52, of Clymer. No injuries were reported. Police were assisted on scene by Mahaffey EMS and Mahaffey Fire Department.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On July 27 at 10:01 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop on Walton Street, Decatur Township. The driver was found to be under the influence of drugs and the passenger had an active warrant out of Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office. Both a 32-year-old Woodland man and a 23-year-old Osceola Mills man were placed and custody and a search of the vehicle found drugs, drug paraphernalia and a short barrel shotgun. Charges are pending.