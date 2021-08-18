Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

On Tuesday at 10:21 a.m., Deborah J. Graham, 69, of Clearfield fell asleep at the wheel while driving down Route 322 before she collided with the beginning of the guide rail. Graham sustained minor injuries, but refused medical treatment.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

On Monday at 9:02 p.m., a vehicle was stopped for summary vehicle code violations on I-80 East, Union Township. Through investigation, the driver, a 23-year-old Old Bridge, N.J. man, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

On Sunday at 3:02 p.m., a three vehicle crash occurred on West Main Street, Mahaffey Borough. Austin M. Westover, 24, of DuBois failed to notice a 17-year-old Mahaffey male making a right hand turn onto Route 219. Westover’s vehicle struck the juvenile male’s vehicle, which then lost control and struck a vehicle driven by Lisa M. Movinsky, 52, of Clymer. No injuries were reported. Police were assisted on scene by Mahaffey EMS and Mahaffey Fire Department.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

On July 27 at 10:01 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop on Walton Street, Decatur Township. The driver was found to be under the influence of drugs and the passenger had an active warrant out of Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office. Both a 32-year-old Woodland man and a 23-year-old Osceola Mills man were placed and custody and a search of the vehicle found drugs, drug paraphernalia and a short barrel shotgun. Charges are pending.

