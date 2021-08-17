Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Monday at 2:47 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Clearfield County Jail for a report of found contraband, which was found to be a controlled substance. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Jennifer Cupp, 31, of Glen Richey had smuggled buprenorphine in her person into the jail on Aug. 10. It was discovered that Cupp distributed the large amount of crushed Buprenorphine to several other inmates, prior to being caught with the contraband. Cupp was charged with the contraband and drug violations.
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to a call at a State Street business which reported a physical altercation inside of a vehicle. Upon arrival, the driver was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending.
Police responded to a call regarding trespassing at a Locust Street apartment. Upon arrival, the call was found to be civil in nature.
Police responded to a report of an assault at the Curwensville House Apartments. The investigation is ongoing.
Police assisted an individual with a vehicle lock-out at Irvin Park.
Police located a lost cell phone on Center Street. The phone was returned to its owner.
Police responded to a Walnut Street residence for a report of individuals harassing motorists.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Friday at 12:33 a.m., an incident occurred as Joseph Rivera, 33, of DuBois was driving under the influence of an uncontrolled substance on the 1200-block of South Brady Street, Sandy Township.
On Thursday at 7:36 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 East, Sandy Township. Jennifer L. Haney, 39, of DuBois was driving when she lost control and exited the roadway. Haney began to spin in a counter-clockwise direction and overturned onto its roof. After overturn, Haney continued to travel a short distance east before coming to final rest.
On Thursday at 12:43 a.m., a crash occurred on Mountain Run Road, near Evans Road, Huston Township. Brandon C. Perine, 28, of DuBois continued off the east bound lane and struck a tree head on. Perine sustained internal injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Perine was suspected of being under the influence of controlled substances. Drug paraphernalia was seized from the inside of Perine’s vehicle. A search warrant was prepared for Perine’s medical records. A urine drug screening indicated unconfirmed positives of marijuana, methamphetamines, and opiates. Charges through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office are pending the official results of Perine’s urine screening.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.