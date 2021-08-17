Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Elk, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, McKean, Mifflin, Montour, Northern Centre, Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Warren and York. * From late tonight through late Wednesday night. * Widespread heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches with localized amounts possibly exceeding 5 inches from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. * Rapid runoff from the heavy rain will lead to poor drainage flooding and fast rises on area streams and creeks. River flooding is not expected at this time. However, the development of larger areas of heavy rain could focus significant runoff into one or more larger river basins, increasing the threat for river flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&