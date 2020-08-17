Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Saturday at 10:33 p.m., a crash occurred as Michaele N. Kaufman, 35, of Flinton was driving west on McFadden Road, Greenwood Township. While driving west, Kaufman lost control and her vehicle rolled over. She was propelled off the ATV and came to final rest on the roadway. Kaufman sustained a suspected serious injury and was transported to UMPC Altoona via life flight.
———
On Saturday at 6:12 p.m., a 54-year-old Woodland man was stopped for driving a four wheeler on Walker Road, Bradford Township. It was then discovered the man had been consuming alcoholic beverages prior to driving. Charges are pending toxicology results.
———
On Friday at noon, police received a report of stolen prescription medication on Sixth Street Extension, Penn Township. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Friday at 9:48 a.m., Garrett Scott Emigh, 27, of Morrisdale, yelled at a person and threw crackers and marshmallows on the floor in multiple rooms within a Wallaceton Road, Morris Township residence.
———
On Thursday at 3:40 p.m., police responded to a domestic violence incident on the 4900-block of Morrisdale Allport Highway, Morris Township. Both Brian Wolford, 51, of Morrisdale, and Aaron Keeler, 48, of Morrisdale, were involved in a physical altercation and were cited for harassment
———
On Wednesday at 7 p.m., police responded to a theft on Graham Station Road, Decatur Township. A 17-year-old Philipsburg boy’s homemade tree stands were stolen.
———
On Wednesday at 3:45 p.m., a crime occurred as a 25-year-old Clearfield woman and a 55-year-old Grampian woman were involved in a verbal argument on Church Street, Grampian Borough. The argument turned physical as the Clearfield woman punched and threw juice on the Grampian woman. The Clearfield woman fled the scene prior to police arrival. She will be cited for assault-harassment through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On Aug. 11 at 8:07 p.m., a 41-year-old Allport man drove his four wheeler on the 1700-block of Pardee Road, Morris Township while under the influence fo a drug. Charges pending toxicology results.
———
On Aug. 10 at 1 a.m., a known man physically contacted a 13-year-old Clearfield girl in an inappropriate manner on Curwensville Grampian Highway, Pike Township. This investigation is ongoing.
———
Sometime between April 29 and Aug. 11, police received a report of a stolen ATM card and funds. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Aug. 9 at 9:27 a.m., a crash occurred as Larry J. Templeton, 57, of Morrisdale, was negotiating a left hand curve and struck a utility pole along Deer Creek Road, Morris Township. Templeton fled the scene prior to police arrival. There were suspected injuries to Templeton. Numerous charges were filed on Templeton through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Aug. 8 at 9:33 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 322, Boggs Township. David E. Greenwald, 34, of Philipsburg passed a line of vehicles which were waiting for the front vehicle to make a left turn. Greenwald took evasive action to avoid hitting one of the vehicles, hit an embankment, went airborne, and continued to travel on top of the embankment until driving into a sign/billboard and coming to a final rest.
———
On Aug. 5 at 9:22 a.m., a 25-year-old Philipsburg woman punched a 45-year-old Columbia man on Philipsburg Bigler Highway, Boggs Township.
———
On July 31 at 5:55 p.m., police responded to a criminal trespass call. Upon arrival on scene, Jordan Gooch, 34, of Morris Township was cited for trespass and Emily Jones, 20, of Lanse was discovered with drugs and drug related items in her possession and was placed under arrest on the 100-block of Main Street, Cooper Township.
Clearfield Borough
On Aug. 12 at approximately 7:50 a.m., the Clearfield Borough Police Department was dispatched to a residence on McBride Street for a burglary in progress. A witness viewed a man, later identified as Robert Passmore Jr., walk on to the front porch of the residence and force his way in through the locked front door. Hospital security staff were notified of the incident and responded because the male had recently been discharged from Penn Highlands. Security Staff found Passmore inside of the residence and were able to have Passmore exit and stand on the porch until police arrived. Chief McGinnis, Assistant Chief Curry, Patrolmen Brahosky, Fritz and Hoover arrived on scene and placed Passmore in custody. Passmore was charged by Patrolman Hoover for Felony burglary and Criminal Trespass, along with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and several summary offenses. Passmore’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19 at 8:30 a.m. He is still currently housed in the Clearfield County Jail unable to post his $50,000 monetary bail.
———
Police were dispatched to the area of Nichols Street and West Front Street for a report of a fuel spill. Police arrived on scene and observed fuel on the roadway around town. Police are investigating the incident.
———
Police received information pertaining to a wanted man on East Market Street. Police arrived and took the male into custody.
———
Police responded to a report of a potentially suicidal man. Police arrived on scene and deescalated the situation. The man was assisted to the hospital for treatment.
———
While on patrol, police located two individuals unconscious in a vehicle. Officers managed to wake the individuals up and found them to be intoxicated. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the vehicle. Police are investigating the incident.
———
Lawrence Township Police Department requested assistance from this department in reference to a driver and passenger fleeing on foot from a vehicle stop. Police searched the area and a suspect was taken into custody.
———
Police were requested by EMS to assist with gaining entrance to a residence. Police arrived and gained entry to the residence.
———
Police responded to a disturbance at Sheetz involving a man being disorderly and yelling at employees. Police arrived and the man was given a warning for his actions.
———
Police responded to a report of a fight involving 10 individuals on Park Avenue Extension. Police arrived on scene with negative results.
Lawrence Township
On Sunday at 4:37 p.m., Jacob E. Bell, 22 of Clearfield, left the roadway while driving south on Old Erie Pike. He overcorrected attempting to reenter the roadway and crossed it. The vehicle struck the embankment over the opposite side as a result. No injuries were reported.
———
On Saturday at 11:16 p.m., officers attempted to stoop a motor vehicle for various moving violations on Wolf Run Road. Upon attempt, Joel Blaurock, 28, of Hyde failed to stop and ultimately bailed from the driver’s seat of the moving vehicle, leaving a passenger in the vehicle while it continued to travel on the roadway. A foot pursuit ensued, in which Blaurock was able to escape in the woods. Through the course of investigation it was found that Blaurock has a suspended license due to a previous DUI offense, as well as having active warrants through Centre County and Ohio for a parole violation. Officers were able to locate Blaurock several hours later near the area of the scene. Blaurock was taken into custody and housed in the Clearfield County Jail on his warrants. Charges also filed on Blaurock for fleeing and eluding, flight to avoid apprehension, reckless endangering another person, as well as eight traffic violations. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled in the near future.
———
On Friday at 5:14 a.m., a driver was attempting to pull out of a parking space at the Best Western Hotel. While attempting to pull out and avoid contact with a vehicle parked near it, the vehicle struck an unoccupied vehicle. There were no injuries.
———
On Thursday at 4:47 p.m., a crash occurred on Martin Street Extension near Color Lane. A vehicle was exiting Novey’s Recycling and struck another vehicle which was traveling on Marin Street Extension. Both vehicles suffered body damage and no injuries were reported.
———
On Aug. 11 at 6:32 p.m., a vehicle sitting stationary in the traffic way of Carns Equipment caught fire. The driver, Dennis S. Urbanos, 69, of Bloomingburg, N.Y., was able to escape without injury. Police responded to the scene to extinguish the fire. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Curwensville Borough
Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Meadow Street and Filbert Street. The driver of a CDL testing truck failed to negotiate a turn and the trailer had struck a parked vehicle along Meadow Street. No injuries were reported in the incident.
———
Police were contacted concerning a broken window in the Washington Avenue area in which the complainant felt that it could have been broken by a rock. Police were unable to definitively tell how the window was broken.
———
Police responded to a Sunset Lane address in reference to an outside fire. The property owner was located and advised that she would have to put the fire out, which she agreed to do without further incident.
———
Police responded to the area of Thompson and Maxwell Street for a report of a parking issue. The incident was handled on scene.
———
Police were advised of ATVs and side-by-sides in the area of Griffith Avenue, Bloomington Avenue, and Grandview Avenue. Residents are reminded that although these areas do not have high traffic from vehicles, there are numerous children in the area and it is illegal to operate the vehicles on the roadways.
———
Police responded to a Windy Hill Road resident’s home and made contact with the home owner regarding messages that he had sent that were unwanted and advised him to desist.
———
Police assisted Lawerence Township Police with a foot pursuit after a vehicle failed to stop for visual signals given by police.
———
Police responded to a Schofield Street address for a mental health incident in which the man was transported to Clearfield Emergency Room.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
Aug. 16
A woman called police on West Scribner Avenue for a report of a man that was passed out in her yard, but was now walking away. Officers located the man bleeding from the head. He was transported to Penn Highlands ER by ambulance.
———
Police were called to an East Washington Avenue address to assist EMS with gaining entry. The resident’s life alert was activated, but no one was answering the door. Officers gained entry to learn the resident was not home.
———
Police were called to Pifer Street for a report of theft from a motor vehicle. A resident learned his wallet and work keys were taken from his vehicle.
———
Police were called to Robinson Street for a vehicle blocking a private drive way. Officers ticked the vehicle and it was later moved before it needed towed.
———
Police were called to an area on Chestnut Avenue for a woman screaming for help. Officers were finally able to locate the woman when the caller returned to the scene. The woman stated she and her live in boyfriend were arguing, but there was nothing physical. The man returned and confirmed the woman’s account. No charges were filed.
Aug. 15
Police were called to the area of West DuBois Avenue and First Street for a report of an assault. Officers arrived and spoke with the male victim. He claimed a roommate had shoved him. The other party was located and reported he was the one assaulted. No citations were filed.
———
Police received a report of two juveniles harassing one another at the city park. Officers spoke with both juveniles and their parents about the incident. No citations were filed.
———
Drugs were located in a vehicle after officers developed enough reasonable suspicion to deploy K9 Ace. Ace located an amount of methamphetamine and marijuana inside a vehicle. Charges will be filed.
———
Police were called to the area of Penn Highlands on South Main Street for a mental health patient that left the facility. Officers located the man a short distance away and once a 302 warrant was issued, he was returned to the hospital for treatment.
———
Police were called to Giant Eagle for a man causing a disturbance after being refused service for not wearing a mask/face covering. The man left the store without further incident.
Aug. 14
Police were called to Hoover Avenue for a report of a motorcycle vs. deer accident. The motorcycle driver sustained injury and the deer had to be euthanized.
———
Police were called to the area of Susquehanna Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. The caller reported a man and woman were arguing and the woman was forced from the vehicle. The man then drove off. Neither party was located. The woman called police later and stated she was fine.
———
Police were called to West Washington Avenue for a report of a domestic assault between sisters. Officers arrived and learned there were no injury and the fight was mutual. Neither party wanted the other cited.
———
Police were called to the North Brady Street for a report of a careless driver. The vehicle was not located.
———
Police were called to the City Park for two women possibly using drugs. The women were located, but no probable cause was established to warrant further investigation.
———
Police were called to the area of West Washington Avenue for a report of loud music. A party was located, but no noise violations were witnessed.
Aug. 12
Police were dispatched to the 100-block of North Brady Street for a psychiatric emergency. A man reported that he had seen “shape shifters” in his apartment. Upon arrival, officers contacted the man who advised that he had seen various things inside his apartment — including shape shifters and a cobra. The man requested officers respond to his apartment with him. He was transported to his apartment and it was determined that he was hallucinating. The man planned to return to Sheetz for the night as he was unable to sleep in his apartment due to the presence of shape shifters. The man was transported to the Penn Highlands Hospital for evaluation and possible treatment.
———
Police received a report of political signs being stolen from someone’s yard.
———
Police issued multiple traffic warnings and citations.
———
Police met with a woman regarding harassment. The woman stated that she was confronted by another woman stating she was going to kick her butt. She was unsure of the woman’s full name but is hoping it will just stop.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sunday at 3:09 a.m., a physical altercation occurred on East Main Street, Mahaffey Borough between a boyfriend and girlfriend. The boyfriend was issued a citation for harassment and the girlfriend spent the rest of the night at her mother’s residence.
———
On Aug. 4 at 5:54 a.m., a vehicle became disabled on Harmony Road, Burnside Township. Upon further investigation, the driver was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance and a passenger was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Charges against the individuals, a 39-year-old Cherry Tree woman and a 43-year-old Penfield woman, will be pending blood results.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Friday at 12:40 a.m., troopers stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on Fairview Road, Decatur Township. During the traffic stop, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized from a 46-year-old Houtzdale man and a 38-year-old West Decatur woman.
———
On Thursday at 2:12 a.m., police arrived at a residence located along Centre Street, Philipsburg Borough after observing Edward Bell, 25, of Winburne inside of the residence. Bell was known to have multiple bench warrants at the time. While attempting to take Bell into custody, he jumped from a second story window and onto a porch roof. Bell then jumped from the roof onto the ground. A short foot pursuit ensued prior to Bell being taken into custody. Bell was subsequently charges with flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest. Charges filed through Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.
———
On Aug. 12., police received a call regarding a retail theft that already occurred at a business on North Front Street, Philipsburg. Through investigation, a 45-year-old Philipsburg man was identified as a suspect and later taken into custody for retail theft. The suspect had an active arrest warrant out of Clearfield County and was lodged in Clearfield County Jail. Charges are pending for retail theft.