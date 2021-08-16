Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Aug. 8 at 1:51 a.m., a crash occurred as Michael A. Flango, 19, of Houtzdale was driving north on Route 453, Jimmies Hill, Bigler Township. Flango allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel, impacted a ditch, and impacted a large tree. Flango was transported from the scene by a private vehicle to Penn Highlands Clearfield to be medically checked for injuries prior to police arrival.
———
On Aug. 4 at 11:07 a.m., an incident occurred inside the Crick General Store on the 5700-block of Glen Hope Boulevard, Glen Hope Borough. Jeremy Brink, 44, of Fallentimber allegedly assaulted a 36-year-old Flinton man by punching him in the face with a closed fist. Brink fled the scene prior to police arrival. Brink is to be cited for summary assault/harassment through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On July 18 at 4:21 a.m., a crash occurred while Briana J. Dodge, 23, of Woodland was driving west on Sanborn Street, near Philips Avenue, Woodward Township. Dodge failed to negotiate a right hand curve and traveled uncontrollably through a yard, striking a residence on Philips Avenue. Dodge was transported via Houtzdale Ramey EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of possible minor injuries. A private residence sustained damage as a result of the crash.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to Elk Avenue for an alleged assault that had taken place. It was reported that a man had used mace to spray the family dog and a juvenile. Upon arriving it was found that the dog became loose, and the man attempted to spray the dog as it came towards him. The juvenile was in the area and received some of the spray. No injuries were reported.
———
Police responded to West Locust Street for a woman that was heard yelling for help. Police arrived and found a woman in need of medical treatment. EMS arrived on scene and transported the woman to the hospital.
———
Police assisted Lawrence Township Police with a five-year-old child running in the middle of the roadway along South Second Street. Lawrence Township located the child.
———
Police responded to an alarm at a business along East Market Street. Police arrived and found the building to be secure.
———
Police were called to West Market Street for a report of a suspicious person. Police searched the area with negative contact.
———
Police assisted a motorist at the Community Pool who had locked their keys inside their vehicle.
———
Police responded to Bigler for a syringe that had been located discarded along the sidewalk. Police arrived and were able to safely dispose the syringe.
———
Police were called to Witmer Street for a public assist. Police were able to assist an elderly woman into her residence.
———
Police initiated a traffic stop along East Market Street for a traffic violation and found the driver to have several active arrest warrants. The female was transported to the jail on the warrants.
———
Police responded to Hook Street for a noise complaint.
———
Police report that several bicycles were removed from residents over the weekend.
Lawrence Township
On Friday at 2 a.m., Heidi Rodgers, 27, of Punxsutawney was driving on Route 322 when she attempted to miss a deer by swerving to the right. Rodgers’ vehicle then left the lane of travel and struck a guide rail.
———
On Wednesday at 4:39 p.m., police located Kimberly Ibberson, 57, of Clearfield in an area on the 100-block of Hotel Heights which is posted “no trespassing”. Through the course of the investigation, she was found to have a warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department. Ibberson was found to be in possession of Crystal Methamphetamine and was housed in Clearfield County Jail on her warrant. Charges have been filed on Ibberson for the drug violation.
———
On Aug. 9 at 1:25 p.m., police were called to the Clearfield County Jail for a report of an assault that occurred between two inmates. Charles Edwin-Deangelo Stephens, 31, and Edward Leroy Bell III, 26, assaulted another inmate, causing him to sustain an orbital fracture and other lacerations. Charges are to be filed against Stephens and Bell.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Aug. 14 at 12:02 p.m., a 56-year-old Westover woman and a 29-year-old Westover woman entered a verbal argument which turned physical on West Bridge Street, Westover Borough. The older woman related the younger woman grabbed her by the wrists during the argument. Summary harassment was filed against the younger woman at Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On Aug. 10 at 3:36 p.m., police investigated a fraudulent unemployment claim on Burnside McGee Highway, Bell Township, involving a 36-year-old Mahaffey man as victim.
———
On Aug. 10 at 6:10 a.m., troopers stationed out of the PSP barracks in Punxsutawney were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Route 219 near Fire Tower Road, Bell Township. Upon their arrival, a single vehicle was observed at final rest down an embankment. While speaking with the driver, Darlene A. Waugaman, 43, of Cherry Tree, troopers observed several visual indicators of suspected drug-related impairment. The troopers conducted a battery of field sobriety tests at the scene. Waugaman was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. This investigation is currently ongoing.
———
On Aug. 2, police investigated a PA unemployment scam involving 52 employees of the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
———
On July 3 at 12:36 p.m., an incident occurred as Cody Brown, 23, of Trussville, Ala. was stopped for a summary traffic violation Further investigation revealed Brown was in possession of drugs. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.