Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
On Wednesday at 12:04 p.m., officers were requested to conduct a welfare check on an individual parked on McGeorge Road, who appeared to be sleeping in the car.
Upon making contact with Kurt Sharpless, 40, of Clearfield, officers located a THC pen in plain view. Upon a search of the vehicle, officers located several articles of drug paraphernalia and marijuana. Charges filed.
On Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., a woman reported she received information that a credit card belonging to her had been used in an attempt to make several purchases during the evening hours. The card was canceled and the investigation is still ongoing.
On Tuesday at 4:51 p.m., officers responded to a domestic on Race Street involving a 40-year-old Clearfield woman and a 33-year-old Clearfield man. A firearm was being shot at an individual. Upon responding, it was reported that the individual with the firearm turned the gun on themselves, causing a gunshot wound to the head. This investigation is still pending.
On Aug. 4 at 4:18 p.m., a three-vehicle crash occurred on Route 879 near Carbon Mine Road. An RV was backing out of Reed Brothers causing multiple vehicles to abruptly stop. While vehicles were slowing down and stopping, Cindy M. Mann, 47, of Drifting impacted the rear of a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old Curwensville girl. The girl’s vehicle then impacted Molly A. Sheeder, 45, of Curwensville.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Aug. 2 at 2:07 a.m., a 51-year-old Cherry Tree man was stopped for a summary traffic violation on Urey Road, Burnside Township. Upon further investigation, the man was found to be driving under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges will be filed pending blood results.
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
