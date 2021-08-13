Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Wednesday at 5:56 p.m., police began investigating a criminal mischief incident on Don Street, Houtzdale Borough. Unknown suspect(s) caused minor damage to a 19-year-old Houtzdale man’s mailbox. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at (814) 857-3800.
———
On Tuesday at 7:10 p.m., police responded to a reported overdose on Curwensville Tyrone Highway, Knox Township. Upon arrival, nothing was found.
———
On Tuesday at 1:15 a.m., a 19-year-old West Decatur man became upset with a 42-year-old West Decatur woman and pushed her into the doorway to her bedroom in a residence on Albert Run Road, Boggs Township. The man then fled into the woods with a firearm behind his residence. While in the woods, he texted the woman a message insinuating he was going to harm himself. Upon police arrival, the man came out of the woods without incident and agreed to speak to Crisis. The man was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield without incident. The man will be cited for summary assault/harassment through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Monday at 4:47 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West, Cooper Township. An unknown driver was driving erratically, failing to change lane in a safe manner, and struck a vehicle driven by Angel I. Pupo Pla, 53, of Houston, Texas. The suspect failed to stop. Pupo Pla was transported from the scene by Moshannon Valley EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield to be treated for suspected minor injuries. Police were assisted at the scene by Winburne Volunteer Fire Company.
———
On Monday at 6:51 a.m., a crash occurred on I-80 East in the area of mile marker 117, Lawrence Township. An unknown driver attempted to pass a vehicle driven by Ronieta Q. Lee, 38, of Cleveland, Ohio. The unknown driver struck Lee’s vehicle in the rear end and continued traveling east, failing to stop. Lee’s vehicle traveled off the berm and collided with guard rails. All occupants were wearing seatbelts. Some passengers sustained suspected minor injuries and were transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment.
———
On Aug. 8 at 2:10 p.m., Michael Shobert, 18, of Clearfield and Sabrina Shomo, 20, of Clearfield got in an argument on Askey Road, Karthaus Township. During the course of the argument, Shobert allegedly shoved Shomo. Shomo then allegedly retrieved a knife and chased Shobert around the property which put Shobert in fear for his safety. During the course of the investigation, Shomo was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Shomo was taken into custody and charged with simple assault. Shobert was cited for harassment through district court.