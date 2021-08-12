Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

On July 19 at 10:30 a.m., police responded to the 1100-block of Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County, for a report of a domestic incident between Darrin Maze, 20, of Reynoldsville and an 18-year-old DuBois woman. Upon further investigation, Maze was cited for summary harassment through Magisterial District Judge Bernard E. Hetrick’s office.

———

On June 11 at 5:07 a.m., a vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed on I-80 West, Sandy Township. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, a 33-year-old York man, was found to be in possession of marijuana. Charges are pending.

Recommended Video

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

On Monday at 5:03 p.m., a 46-year-old Philipsburg man received trail camera footage of Nathan Patrick, 30, of Philipsburg trespassing on his property on Dike Road, Rush Township, Centre County. Charges are being filed at this time.

———

On Aug. 6 at 6:07 p.m., police investigated a death on Tyrone Pike, Rush Township, Centre County. Through investigation, it was determined the individual died due to natural causes.

———

On June 28 at 2:19 a.m. a crash occurred on Route 322, Decatur Township. Shawn R. McBride, 34, of Clearfield was driving when he traveled off the right lane of travel and ran into a guide rail. McBride then fled the scene, however, he was located a short time later at his residence and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.

Tags

Trending Food Videos