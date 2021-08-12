Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On July 19 at 10:30 a.m., police responded to the 1100-block of Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County, for a report of a domestic incident between Darrin Maze, 20, of Reynoldsville and an 18-year-old DuBois woman. Upon further investigation, Maze was cited for summary harassment through Magisterial District Judge Bernard E. Hetrick’s office.
———
On June 11 at 5:07 a.m., a vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed on I-80 West, Sandy Township. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, a 33-year-old York man, was found to be in possession of marijuana. Charges are pending.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Monday at 5:03 p.m., a 46-year-old Philipsburg man received trail camera footage of Nathan Patrick, 30, of Philipsburg trespassing on his property on Dike Road, Rush Township, Centre County. Charges are being filed at this time.
———
On Aug. 6 at 6:07 p.m., police investigated a death on Tyrone Pike, Rush Township, Centre County. Through investigation, it was determined the individual died due to natural causes.
———
On June 28 at 2:19 a.m. a crash occurred on Route 322, Decatur Township. Shawn R. McBride, 34, of Clearfield was driving when he traveled off the right lane of travel and ran into a guide rail. McBride then fled the scene, however, he was located a short time later at his residence and was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.