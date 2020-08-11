Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Monday at 5:24 p.m., police responded to the parking lot of Plaza Drive to check the welfare of a driver that appeared to be passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle. The vehicle was located and made contact with John Kovach Jr., 62, of Clearfield, who was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending.
———
On Monday at 10:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a PFA violation at Lawrence Park Village. Upon arriving on scene, it was discovered that Daniel McDiffitt, 30, of Reedesdale came within close proximity of a house while a woman, who had a PFA against him, was outside for the purpose of causing alarm to her. Charges filed.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On July 19 at 2:16 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Route 255, Huston Township. The driver, a 48-year-old Springdale man, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges have been filed through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
The Sandy Township Police Department report an arrest has been made regarding the July 29 robbery of Snappy’s Convenience Store on Bee Line Highway, Sandy Township, DuBois. On Aug. 9, Sandy Township Police were conducting surveillance on a “person of interest” who was seen by police getting into a vehicle in the Snappy’s parking lot with a South Carolina registration plate. The man then left the parking lot, heading north on SR 255. Officers initiated a traffic stop as he was turning into the entrance of Treasure Lake. The driver, identified as Jimmy Lee Gibbs of Treasure Lake, was taken into custody without incident. It was determined Gibbs had multiple outstanding warrants against him. He was charged F-1 Robbery, Felony Terroristic Threats, Recklessly Endangering and, Theft. Gibbs was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling and incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail on $100,000 bail.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Wednesday at 9:33 p.m., police were dispatched to an active domestic near Tyrone Pike, Rush Township, Centre County. Upon arrival, police were able to separate the individuals, a 37-year-old Philipsburg man and a 32-year-old Philipsburg woman, for the night. Related charges will be filed on the man.
———
On Aug. 2 at 7:21 p.m., a single vehicle, non-reportable crash occurred on Cassanova Road, Rush Township, Centre County. A tree and power lines fell on top of a vehicle. No injuries were reported. Police were assisted on scene by Windburne Fire Company.
———
On Aug. 2 at 5:57 a.m., police responded to a report of a stolen grill off the 100-block of North Eighth Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Police reviewed video footage as well as several leads which led to Keanin Merritt, 19, of Philipsburg. The video showed Merritt removing a black grill from a 24-year-old Philipsburg man’s carport. Charges are currently pending at Magisterial District Judge Allen Sinclair’s office.
———
On July 28 at 9 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop of a motorcycle on West Locust Street, Philipsburg Borough. Through contact with and investigation of the driver, a 58-year-old Osceola Mills man, he was found to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and arrested for driving under the influence. Charges are pending.