Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Thursday at 3 p.m., police were contacted about a physical altercation that occurred at Ridgeview Elder Care, North Fourth Avenue, Curwensville Borough. No injuries occurred during the altercation.
Sometime between Wednesday and Friday, approximately $98 in change was stolen from a 47-year-old Morrisdale woman’s jar on the 600-block of Nelson Road, Graham Township.
On Thursday at 11:43 p.m., police responded to a reported domestic altercation on the 1600-block of Ridge Avenue Extension, Pike Township. A fight occurred between several family members, including a 54-year-old Chambersburg woman, a 32-year-old Curwensville woman, and a 52-year-old Curwensville man. Charges have been filed.
On Thursday, a 68-year-old Beccaria man reported to police that approximately two and a half weeks prior, between July 19 and 22, he had a blue 20 gallon McGraw compressor stolen from his residence on the 2400-block of Muddy Run Road, Gulich Township.
On Thursday at 6:23 a.m., a one vehicle crash occurred on Route 322, Bradford Township. Melissa K. Dotts, 38, of Brisbin failed to remain in the lane, eventually hitting a parked vehicle. Dotts was transported to Altoona hospital via life flight. The severity of her injuries is unknown at this time.
On Wednesday at 4:31 p.m., a crash occurred on 104th Calvary Road, Lawrence Township. Stephen M. Sones, 28, of Curwensville veered to the left side of the roadway while navigating a curve and hit Charles Johnson, 69, of Clearfield. Two individuals, Johnson, and a passenger in Sone’s vehicle, were transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for non-life threatening injuries. Hyde Fire Department and Clearfield EMS assisted on scene.
On Aug. 4 at 12:05 p.m., a crash occurred on Shawville Highway, Bradford Township. Mark L. Diem, 75, of Bloomfield Township, Mich. attempted to perform a u-turn across a three-lane highway and was struck by Megan E. McDermott, 18, of DuBois. A citation was filed against Diem.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Sunday at 9:44 a.m., police responded to the area of Cindy Lane in Hyde for a report of a possible domestic. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered a woman was covered in bruises while the inside of the residence was destroyed. The suspect, James Wilt, 37, of Hyde, was hiding in a shed outside of the residence and did not want to come out. When officers got him out, he was holding a beer in his hand and had an apparent stab wound to his left rear shoulder blade that was bleeding profusely. It was discovered that Hyde had grabbed the woman by the neck and she stabbed him in self defense. Wilt was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamines and was transported by EMS to the hospital. After the man was released from the hospital he was taken into custody and housed in the Clearfield County Jail to be arraigned on his charges.
On Thursday at 11:35 a.m., police responded to Hoover Nelson Road for a report of a vehicle off of the roadway and into a ditch, with a man passed out in the driver’s seat. Upon investigation, it was discovered that a Russell Hurley, 34, of Clearfield, had overdosed and was unconscious with black and green saliva running from his mouth and nose. A capped hypodermic needle was also located between his legs on the driver’s seat of the vehicle. He was pulled out from the inside of the vehicle and administered two doses of Narcan, and he was still unresponsive. EMS arrived on scene and treated Hurley with more Narcan and he eventually regained consciousness. He was found to be in possession of suspected heroin and also was discovered to have a warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department. Hurley was treated at the hospital and later housed on his warrant. Charges to be filed for DUI and related offenses.
On Thursday at 3 p.m., police were dispatched for a welfare check on Rails to Trails near Carbon Mine Road. Officers checked the area and located a disoriented man dragging his bike on Rails to Trails near George Street. The 61-year-old Clearfield man was showing signs of intoxication and was deemed under the influence. Police attempted to take the man to Clearfield County Jail for a 48 and the warden refused to take the man. Police transported the man to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a medical evaluation and then the man was released.
On Aug. 1 at 7:54 p.m., police received a report of a retail theft at Walmart that took place on July 12. Two unknown white men entered the store, selected baggage, placed additional items in the baggage, and took the baggage without any attempt to pay. The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lawrence Township Police.
Through the course of an investigation, it was discovered that on March 25 at approximately 11:41 a.m., Derick Agnello, 28, of Penfield attempted to purchase a firearm from Walmart. Agnello was ultimately denied, due to disqualifying factors preventing him from completing a purchase. Charges were ultimately filed on Agnello for sale or transfer of a firearm, as well as unsworn falsification to authorities.
Curwensville Borough
Police assisted State Police at Clearfield with a suspicious person call in the area of Ridge Avenue Extension and Greenwood Road. The man was unable to be located.
Police were contacted by a Clearfield Borough resident regarding mail that she believed was taken from her residence was scattered along Bailey Road in Curwensville.
Police were contacted concerning fireworks being set off along Chestnut Street. The individuals were contacted concerning the incident and advised to no longer set them off.
Police were contacted by a family member of a man residing along Windy Hill Road. The family member requested a welfare check be completed on the man, however, the man refused to answer. As there was nothing warranting further entry into the residence, police cleared from the scene without further incident.
Police were contacted concerning a possible sexual assault occurring in which the victim was a minor. Upon investigation, the information was not found to be true.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
Sometime between Aug. 5-6, unknown individual(s) removed a blue and yellow in color historical sign which references the Snow Shoe Packersville Pike on Rockton Mountain Highway, Union Township. If anyone has any information regarding this theft, please contact PSP DuBois.
DuBois City Police
Aug. 9
At 2:36 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on West Long Avenue. The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol after Standardized Field Sobriety testing. Charges are pending lab results.
At 6:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 800-block of DuBois Street for a medical emergency. Officers assisted responding medical units.
At 12:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200-block of South Fourth Street for a minor two vehicle crash. Officers assisted in exchanging information for the drivers of both vehicles.
At 1:34 p.m., officers received a report of harassment by communication. Officers made contact with both parties and advised them to have no further contact with one another.
At 4:47 p.m., officers received a report of trespassing. The man had been given prior notification that he was not permitted on their property. The man was cited for the violation.
At 6:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to McCracken Run Road for a man who had fallen and is injured. The male was located in the 100-block attempting to walk home. The man was found to be under the influence of alcohol. The male was transported to Penn Highlands Hospital for treatment and issued a citation for pubic drunkenness.
At 8:07 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700-block of South Main Street for drug paraphernalia on the caller’s property. The item was recovered and destroyed.
Aug. 7-8
A DuBois woman received a phone call from someone claiming to be with the IRS. They were attempting to get her personal information but she refused.
Officers were called to the 700-block of Maple Avenue for what appeared to be two men passed out in a car. Officers located the vehicle and found two young men sleeping, as they waited for their friend to arrive at his house on Maple.
City officers assisted probation officers from Jefferson County, in the 200-block of Jared Street, with serving an arrest warrant on a subject. The man was taken into custody without incident.
A disorderly man was causing a scene in a doctor’s office on Beaver Drive. Officers were called to the office. The man was escorted from the building and advised not to come back. No arrests were made.
City officers assisted Clearfield County CYS, in the first block of Shaffer Road, with taking custody of children.
Officers checked the welfare of a woman in the 400-block of South Main Street after her employer called and advised she had not been to work her last three shifts. The woman was found to be ok and was advised to call her employer.
A city officer observed a man walking near the intersection of South Jared Street and South Brady Street, and knew the man to have active warrants. The man was stopped and advised of the warrants. Drug paraphernalia was found on his person. Charges are pending.
An alarm was activated at First Commonwealth Bank, located on North Main Street. Officers found the building to be secure.
Four men were causing a disturbance on Lakeside Avenue. They were found to be intoxicated. They were advised to go to their hotel rooms or face being arrested. The men cooperated.
A man was stopped on West DuBois Avenue for traffic violations. He showed clues of impairment and was taken for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending the results of the test.
A report of eggs being thrown at vehicles on Locust Street came into the police. Officers were unable to locate anyone in the area.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Friday at 9:17 p.m., police responded to assist a warrant service on Church Street, Morris Township. Upon arrival, another individual, a 29-year-old Allport woman, was found to have active warrants and was wanted by Clearfield County probation for violating conditions of probation. She was taken into custody and found to be in possession of heroin, THC wax, and related paraphernalia. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
On Friday at 9 p.m., police responded to Church Street, Morris Township for a report of an individual known to have an arrest warrant. Upon arrival to the scene, the individual, a 20-year-old Morrisdale man, was located and taken into custody. A search of the arrestee produced a small rubber container containing methamphetamine. Appropriate charges were filed against the arrestee.
On Thursday at 1:15 a.m., police contacted an individual that occurred on Tyrone Pike, Rush Township, Centre County. It was reported that a 37-year-old Philipsburg man had kneed out the windshield of a 32-year-old Philipsburg woman’s vehicle. The man then engaged in an argument with the woman until falling asleep. Appropriate charges were filed against the man.