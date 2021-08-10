Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a vehicle accident near the intersection of Nichols Street and Weaver Street. EMS arrived on scene and transported one of the drivers to the hospital.
———
Police responded to a vehicle accident on Hannah Street. While enroute, police were advised that the individuals were engaged in a physical altercation. Police arrived on scene and located both parties. Incident to be investigated.
———
Police responded to a report of a bat inside a residence. Police arrived and assisted with removing the bat without injury to the animal.
———
Police responded to an altercation at the fairgrounds. Police arrived and separated the parties.
———
Police responded to a report of trespassing at a Spruce Street residence. Police arrived and removed the person from the property. Charges to be filed.
———
Police were requested to assist EMS at the emergency department as they were attempting to unload a disorderly patient. Police arrived and assisted EMS and Emergency Department Staff with the patient.
———
Police responded to a vehicle accident on Martin Street involving a single vehicle and a utility pole. EMS arrived on scene and transported the driver.
———
Police were requested to the Emergency Department to assist with a disorderly patient. Police arrived and assisted Emergency Department Staff.
———
Police responded to a report of a suspicious man behind the courthouse. Police searched the area with negative results.
Lawrence Township
On Saturday from 5-10 p.m., Lawrence Township Police and State Police conducted a driving under the influence checkpoint and roving patrol. During the course of the event, five DUI arrests were made, one drug arrest was made, one criminal warrant was served, 21 traffic citations were given, and 38 written warnings were issued. The Lawrence Township Police Department wishes to remind all motorists to buckle up.
———
Police were notified of numerous trespasses that have occurred throughout the month of July. Video surveillance of the trespasses was obtained from Walmart. Charges to be filed.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.