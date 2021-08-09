Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Saturday at 10:50 p.m., Michael Cook, 31, of Philipsburg was found to be in possession of a multi-colored smoking device on Curwensville Grampian Highway, Pike Township. Charges have been filed.
———
Mark Hackett, 60, of Mineral Springs has been charged with forgery, theft and driving while suspended for his actions July 27. Hackett is accused of obtaining a check addressed to a 60-year-old Mineral Springs woman and driving to Riverview Bank where he deposited some of the money into the woman’s account and then obtained $575 in U.S. currency during the transaction.
———
On July 17 at 1:43 p.m., Cecil Lynn Chelgren, 46, of Columbia and a 26-year-old Columbia woman got into a verbal argument that later turned physical on the 1000-block of North Front Street, Decatur Township. Chelgren was later arrested for simple assault. Upon taking Chelgren into custody, suspected cocaine was found on his person.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Saturday at 5:38 p.m., officers conducted a vehicle stop for an expired inspection in the area of West Front Street and Merrill Street. Contact was made with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Jordan Lezzer, 27, of Clearfield. Through the course of the investigation, it was found that Lezzer was in possession of and under the influence of controlled substances. Lezzer was taken into custody and transported to the Lawrence Township Police Department, where an evaluation was conducted by a Drug Recognition Expert. Lezzer ultimately refused to provide a blood sample when requested and was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as several traffic violations.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Friday at 1:01 a.m., a crash occurred on Interstate 80 east near mile marker 97, Sandy Township. Nasrullah Khan, 49, of Dublin, Ohio was driving in the left lane when he lost control of his vehicle, striking the right guide rail and then traveling across both lanes of travel, coming to final rest against the left guide rail. Khan was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by DuBois EMS Ambulance SVC for suspected serious injuries. Police were assisted on scene by Adrian/Sandy Fire Department.
———
On Thursday at 10:46 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted for vehicle code violations on State Park Road, Huston Township. Through the investigation, it was found that the driver, a 55-year-old Penfield woman, was under the influence of controlled substances.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.