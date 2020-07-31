Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township
On Thursday, police received a report of a disturbance on the 1100-block of South Second Street. Upon investigation, Cory Lewis, 43, of Clearfield, and Crystan Pino, 35, of Clearfield, were found under the influence of alcohol and highly intoxicated in a motel parking lot. Both were taken into custody and housed in Clearfield County Jail on public drunkenness charges. Citations filed through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’ office.
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
On Monday at 3:25 p.m., a crash occurred on State Park Road near Horseshoe Drive, Huston Township. Dawn L. Fye, 52, of Penfield, and Mary A. Groll, 67, of Saint Marys, were stopped behind a line of traffic on State Park Road when Harry C. Templeton, 36, of Johnsonburg, struck the rear of Fye’s vehicle which caused it to strike Groll’s vehicle. PSP DuBois was assisted on scene by Bennett’s Valley EMS and Penfield Volunteer Fire Department.
———
On June 25 at 9:35 p.m., contact was made with Eric Tinker, 34, of DuBois, due to a traffic complaint on Diamond Street, Huston Township. While talking to Tinker, he showed several signs of being impaired by a controlled substance. Field sobriety testing was conducted and Tinker was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.
DuBois City Police
Officers conducted multiple traffic stops.
———
Police received a complaint of urine being dumped on North Court by a man. Upon arrival, there was an obvious wet spot on North Court just past the questioned driveway. Police could smell urine in that area and made contact with the man. The male man that it was a chemical compound he was using to take rust off his vehicle. The man was advised that it is illegal to dump any chemicals as well. He was also advised of the health concerns associated with human fluids being dumped on the city streets.
———
While on patrol, officers noticed a vehicle with an expired plate. A traffic stop was initiated on Hayes Avenue, where officers made contact with the driver. Police noted an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The man was hesitant and shaky, and his eyes appeared bloodshot and pink in color. Police confiscated a can containing drug paraphernalia and marijuana. The man was requested to exit his vehicle and perform a battery of standardized field sobriety testing. The tests were administered and the man was detained for suspicion of DUI as a result of marijuana ingestion. He was transported to the DuBois City Police Department where his mother was contacted and he was subsequently released to her.
———
A woman stopped on station to report that her mother’s identity may have been stolen. The woman received two separate benefit checks from the PA Department of Labor and Industry. One check was issued for the amount of $4,800 and the other $1,560. The woman has never worked and would not be eligible for such benefits. Sen. Gabler’s office was contacted. This is a new scam going around and the checks are being sent around the Commonwealth. The checks also have a disclaimer to send the checks back if you are not to receive the payment. The return address is not a valid address for the Department of Labor. The checks are being sent back to the proper address as advised by the PA Treasury.
———
Police were dispatched to the 500-block of Sunflower Drive, for a report of a violent patient in the adult Behavioral Health Unit. Upon arrival, contact was made with nursing staff and the patient who was vulgar and confrontational, but sat on the couch and made non aggressive movements. Nursing staff was able to administer prescribed medications without incident and officers cleared.
———
Police were dispatched to 100 Hospital Ave. for a report of a suspicious situation. The hospital reported that a large safe was deposited in the grassy area near the front doors. Upon arrival it was determined that a patient had been picked up and the driver did not have room for the safe and the patient so the safe was emptied and left in the parking lot. After learning this, we opened the safe and found it empty. No further action was taken.
———
Police responded to a report of a group of children on the roof of the 100-block of South Brady Street throwing things off. Police made contact with the juveniles and discussed the dangers of doing such things.
Sandy Township
July 30
Officers received a report of a tractor trailer that was turning around in the Pilot parking lot, and it hit two other trucks causing minor damage, then left the scene.
———
A 27-year-old Clearfield woman entered Walmart after having been trespassed from the property for a previous retail theft. Charges pending.
———
A 26-year-old Forest Avenue woman reported someone poisoned her cat.
———
A 23-year-old DuBois woman lost control of her vehicle on Clear Run Road near Game Lands Road causing it to role over and come to rest on its side in a wooded area. No injuries and moderate damage reported.
———
Officers found a 30-year-old Indiana man dancing on the side of Maple Avenue. When speaking to the man they could detect the odor of alcohol. The man stated he had just moved to the area and had been drinking because he was upset and just needed to go for a walk. Officers escorted the man home and released him to a responsible party.
———
There was a false alarm at Burger King.
July 29
At approximately 1:40 a.m., a man dressed in all black entered Snappy’s on Bee Line Highway and went to the cooler to get a drink. When he went to pay for the drink, he handed the cashier a note demanding he empty the register, or he would harm him. The cashier did as requested, the suspect then left the store and ran south on Bee Line Highway. Officers from Sandy Township, DuBois City and Pennsylvania State Police searched the area, but were unable to locate the offender. If anyone was in the area around this time and saw anything, or has any information regarding this incident, please call the Sandy Township Police Department through Clearfield County Dispatch at 765-1533.
———
A Cayman Landing woman reported that her estranged boyfriend was driving a golf cart near her camp.
———
DuBois Mall Security reported a tractor trailer was making a u-turn on mall property when it struck a train indicator post, then left the scene. Minor damage reported.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Wednesday at 6:02 p.m., a crash occurred on Patchin Highway, Burnside Township. Hannah M. Drass, 23, of Glen Richey failed to yield to traffic while turning onto Patchin Highway and was struck by Shawn C. Mason, 33, of Emeigh. Mason suffered suspected minor injuries as a result of this crash and was transported by Citizens EMS to Miner’s Hospital to be evaluated. Drass and passenger Andrew Puit, 23, of Glen Richey, were not injured. Cherry Tree Fire Company assisted on the scene.
———
On July 23 at 10:43 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 219, Burnside Township. A person driving a 2010 Ford Escape was traveling south when it drove off the western side of the roadway. The vehicle drove approximately 150 feet down the western berm of the roadway before striking a tree. The driver fled the scene. Anyone with any information, please contact the PSP Punxsutawney Station. This investigation remains open.
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Wednesday at 8:14 p.m., police assisted a disabled motorist on I-80, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. The subject was observed in possession of unidentified pills and a taser. Investigation pending.
———
On July 20 at 12:10 a.m., police observed a suspicious vehicle parked off Water Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Further investigation revealed the driver, Vaughn Phillips, 77, of Brisbin, and passenger, Kelly Shirley, 38, of Homer City, were in possession of marijuana and other various drug paraphernalia. Shirley had an active warrant and was transported to Clearfield County Prison.