Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Tuesday at 4:53 p.m., a vehicle was stopped for summary vehicle code violations on Bennetts Valley Highway, Huston Township. Through investigation it was found that the driver, a 50-year-old Brockway woman, was under the influence of a controlled substance.
———
On June 23 at 12:10 p.m., police responded to State Route 219, Washington Township, Jefferson County to investigate an alleged road rage incident. The incident originated on SR 219, Washington Township and concluded on SR 219, Brockway Borough. This investigation is ongoing. Charges will be filed against Erika Mullen, 27, of Brockway, Scott Hall, 34, of DuBois, and Young mi Park, 38, of DuBois, pending review by Jefferson County’s District Attorney office.
———
On May 14 at 7:06 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated after a summary violation was observed on Bennetts Valley Highway, Huston Township. Numerous items of drug paraphernalia, including 171 empty stamp bags, were seized after a search of the vehicle was conducted. Charges have been filed against Caleb Doska, 22, of DuBois, through Magisterial District Judge Patrick N. Ford’s office.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Tuesday at 7:32 p.m., police were contacted by a 35-year-old Philipsburg man regarding an alleged identity theft. The man related he was contacted by the collection agency Alltran, which was attempting to retrieve payment for a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado that he did not purchase. This investigation is ongoing.
———
Police are investigating a childline referral on North Front Street, Rush Township, Centre County. The alleged incidents, which occurred from May 1 to June 29, involved a 5-year-old Bellefonte boy victim.