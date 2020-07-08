Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
An officer viewed a man on East Market Street who was known to hold an active warrant through the Clearfield Sheriff’s Office. The man fled on foot but was apprehended and placed in custody a short time later. The man was transported to Clearfield County Jail.
———
Officers were dispatched to a residence on Barclay Street for a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, it was found that a man and woman had engaged in a verbal argument. Both were warned for their actions.
———
Officer were dispatched to a residence on Temple Avenue for multiple individuals arguing loudly. Citations pending.
———
Officers were dispatched to a residence on Spruce Street for a 911 hang-up call. Upon arrival, it was found that a woman accidentally hit her life alert button.
———
Officers from this department assisted Lawrence Township Police Department with a disorderly woman on U.S. Route 322 near Paradise School Road.
———
Officers responded to a residence on East Pine Street for an incident of stalking. The man is known to police and he will be charged for his actions.
———
Several “Support your local Police” signs were reported stolen from multiple individuals. Police later found the signs in the grandstands at the Clearfield Driving Park with “ACAB” (All cops are bad) and “BLM” (black lives matter) spray painted on the signs. Anyone with information of the thefts are asked to contact the Clearfield Borough Police.
Lawrence Township
On Tuesday, police responded to multiple reports of a woman knocking on doors to houses, asking for money, becoming irate when denied, and then walking on Rockton Mountain Highway.
Upon arriving on scene, officers observed the woman, Alecia Wineberg, 30, of DuBois, running in and out of traffic and yelling at adults and children outside of a business. While officers were speaking with Wineberg, she attempted to run back towards traffic and then into the business before being taken into custody. Wineberg was then transported to the Clearfield County Jail where she was placed on a 48-hour detainer as she was a danger to herself and others. Charges filed.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.