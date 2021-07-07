Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
Between April 21 and June 27, police investigated a retail theft on North Centre Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. A 45-year-old Morrisdale woman was identified as a suspect.
———
On June 13 at 1:45 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop for multiple summary traffic violations on Kylertown Drifting Highway, Cooper Township. Upon further investigation, the driver, a 60-year-old Morrisdale man, was found to be under the influence of alcohol.