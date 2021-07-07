Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

Between April 21 and June 27, police investigated a retail theft on North Centre Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. A 45-year-old Morrisdale woman was identified as a suspect.

———

On June 13 at 1:45 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop for multiple summary traffic violations on Kylertown Drifting Highway, Cooper Township. Upon further investigation, the driver, a 60-year-old Morrisdale man, was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

