Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

On Monday at 2:30 p.m., a non-reportable crash occurred at a business on Route 879. A driver failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic at a stop sign and struck another vehicle. No injuries occurred.

The driver was cited at Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.

On July 1 at 2:42 p.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred on Route 322 and River Road. Franklin G. Nelson, 70, of Clearfield ran a red light and proceeded directly into a vehicle driven by Terence E. Smeal, 68, of Morrisdale. Both vehicles were disabled, with Nelson’s vehicle blocking traffic and leaking fluids. A passenger in Nelson’s vehicle was injured and was transported from the scene by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for evaluation.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

On Monday at 2:10 a.m., police investigated a domestic dispute which ended in a criminal mischief incident on Burnside McGee Highway, Bell Township. This investigation is ongoing.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

