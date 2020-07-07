Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Monday at 2:30 p.m., a non-reportable crash occurred at a business on Route 879. A driver failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic at a stop sign and struck another vehicle. No injuries occurred.
The driver was cited at Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
On July 1 at 2:42 p.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred on Route 322 and River Road. Franklin G. Nelson, 70, of Clearfield ran a red light and proceeded directly into a vehicle driven by Terence E. Smeal, 68, of Morrisdale. Both vehicles were disabled, with Nelson’s vehicle blocking traffic and leaking fluids. A passenger in Nelson’s vehicle was injured and was transported from the scene by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for evaluation.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Monday at 2:10 a.m., police investigated a domestic dispute which ended in a criminal mischief incident on Burnside McGee Highway, Bell Township. This investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.