Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On July 3-4, police conducted a driving under the influence checkpoint on State Route 53, Woodward Township. The checkpoint focused on removing impaired drivers. During the checkpoint, 78 total vehicles were contacted. Arrests made included one arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drug impairment; two misdemeanor arrests (other than DUI); and one misdemeanor warrant arrest. Nine citations and 32 written warnings were issued for various traffic violations.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Tuesday at 11:44 a.m., officers were requested to conduct a welfare check on Mark S. Graham Jr., 37, of Woodland. Officers, being aware that Graham had an active warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department, ultimately located Graham in the area of Powell Avenue. Upon taking Graham into custody, he was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. Graham was housed in the Clearfield County Jail and was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
———
On Monday at 6:04 p.m., officers were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence on Powell Avenue in Hyde. It was reported to police that Matthew Hummel, 25, of West Decatur was located at the residence, and was throwing the residents’ property into the street and yard. The behavior was allegedly happening in front of several individuals and children. Upon arrival, contact was made with all parties and Hummel was forced to leave the residence. Hummel was cited for disorderly conduct and trespassed from the property.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
Police are investigating the accidental death of a 41-year-old Philipsburg man on June 21 at approximately 11:41 a.m. at Kepp Road, Rush Township, Centre County.