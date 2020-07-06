Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Lawrence Township Police Department came in contact with a wanted woman that contained a warrant through this department. The woman was taken into custody.
Police responded to numerous complaints in reference to fireworks.
While on patrol, police observed a wanted man on a bicycle. Police made contact with the man who taken into custody.
Police responded to a report of a snapping turtle on a public roadway. Police and fire crews managed to safely remove the turtle from the roadway and return it to a safe environment.
Police responded to an incident involving an altercation inside a residence. Police arrived on scene deescalated the situation.
Police responded to a noise complaint. The resident agreed to turn her music down and was given a warning.
Police responded to a report of an intoxicated man throwing bottles in a public park. Police arrived on scene and took the man into custody.
LTPD were assisted in locating an individual who was experiencing a mental health situation.
Police responded to a report of an incapacitated man. Police and EMS arrived on scene. The man regained consciousness and was transported to the hospital.
LTPD were assisted with an incident involving a vehicle accident in which the driver was ejected from the vehicle.
Police received a report of two bicycles being stolen. Police are investigating.
Police responded to a report of a potential explosive device. Upon arrival, police determined the object to just be a piece of metal pipe.
Police responded to a report of harassment. Upon arrival, police found one of the individual to contain a warrant. The man was able to satisfy the warrant and was released.
Lawrence Township
On Sunday at 2:47 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of Flood Road, for a report of a vehicle accident. On scene, officers discovered the vehicle had traveled up the embankment, struck a tree and rolled over, ejecting the driver from the vehicle. Blair Seaburn, 48, was treated at the Clearfield ER for his injuries and charges for driving under the influence are pending lab results.
Over the Fourth of July weekend, Lawrence Township arrested three persons for driving under the influence; conducted one drug arrest; apprehended three fugitives with outstanding warrants, issued 26 traffic citations, 17 warnings and one non-traffic citation for disorderly conduct.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Saturday at 8:20 pm., a motorcycle crash occurred on Route 322, Union Township. A deer came onto the road in front of Arnold E. Swales, 60, of Clearfield. After impact with the deer, Swales came off of the motorcycle and landed on the shoulder of the roadway. The motorcycle, along with Swales’ passenger, Sharon L. Volpe, 65, of Clearfield, then traveled down approximately 20 yards before coming to a final rest. Both the driver and passenger sustained minor injuries. Police were assisted by Brady Township Volunteer Fire Department and EMS Service, Union Township VFD, Sandy Township VFD, and DuSan EMS.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Saturday at 7:25 a.m., police responded an incident on the 200-block of East Spruce Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Two individuals, Robyn Merritt, 46, of Philipsburg and Edward Bell, 25, of Winburne, were trespassing on the property. Through further investigation, it was determined one individual had an arrest warrant. Both individuals had drug paraphernalia located on their person.