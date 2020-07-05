Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
A California man was arrested and charges were filed early Friday morning following an early morning incident on state Route 879 in Lawrence Township. Officers were dispatched to a business for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The caller kept changing the information he was reporting to Clearfield County Control and was becoming uncooperative.
Officers made contact with the caller, Timothy Gallaher, 34 of Oakland, Calif., who was in the process of leaving the business’ parking lot. It was determined Gallaher was under the influence of controlled substances and was hallucinating. He was taken into custody and arrested for driving under the influence. Gallaher was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for blood testing and was housed in the Clearfield County Jail.
———
A Hyde woman was taken into custody Friday evening. Officers were at a Hyde business when they observed Brooke Clark, 22, enter the store. They were aware Clark had active warrants filed by Clearfield Borough Police. As she exited the store, officers attempted to make contact.
A brief foot pursuit ensued and Clark actively resisted arrest as officers attempted to take her into custody. She was ultimately taken into custody but continued to resist until she was housed in the Clearfield County Jail on her warrants and probation violations. Charges were filed against Clark for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled when she is arraigned.
———
A black Samsung Tracfone was found along the Clearfield-Glen Richey Highway. The phone is currently located at the Lawrence Township Police and will be released to its owner.
———
A Clearfield woman was not injured in a hit-and-run accident Saturday evening. Officers reported Nannette E. Renchen, 56, of Clearfield, operating a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, was proceeding west on U.S. Route 322, Daisy Street Extension, after stopping at the stop light. The operator of a dark gray Pontiac sedan was attempting to make a right-hand turn from the left lane and turned in front of Renchen, striking her vehicle.
The driver then fled the scene heading west on state Route 879. The vehicle will have minor damage to its right front side. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lawrence Township Police at 765-1533.
Curwensville Boro
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsy
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
A Munson man was not injured in a one vehicle accident Wednesday morning on Executive Drive, Reade Township. Officers reported Steven A. Beers, 30, was traveling north on state Route 53 when a deer crossed the road in front of his 2010 Honda Civic. He braked but struck the animal with the vehicle’s front bumper. Beers’ vehicle continued about 40 feet before coming to rest on the side of the highway.
State Police at Rockview
No report.