Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
Sometime between Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m., suspect(s) damaged a 52-year-old Osceola Mills man’s vehicle by scratching it while it was parked on the 400-block of Curtin Street, Osceola Mills Borough.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a vehicle accident on Turnpike Avenue. Upon arrival, it was found that a garbage truck backed into a utility pole, causing severe damage to the pole. Verizon was notified of the damage.
———
Police responded to the Shaw Public Library for an activated alarm. Upon arrival, it was found that it was a false alarm.
———
Police served multiple summons undelivered warrants.
———
Police received multiple calls about fireworks being set off within the borough.
———
Police assisted the Lawrence Township Police Department with a burglary in progress. Two individuals were taken into custody.
———
Police were dispatched to a residence on West Fifth Avenue for a psychological emergency. Upon arrival, it was found that a woman had locked herself in her residence and began to harm herself. Police forced entry and took the woman into custody without incident. The woman was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for her injuries and to receive mental health treatment.
———
Police received a complaint about a stolen push mower. The incident is under further investigation.
———
Police responded to the area of East Locust and North Fifth Streets for two individuals yelling and arguing. Upon arrival, it was found that one man trespassed, and another man pushed him. The incident is under further investigation.
Lawrence Township
On Saturday at 5:37 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Weaver Street Extension for a report of a suspicious person. The caller advised Clearfield County Dispatch that a camera at his residence captured two male suspects walking through his back yard and onto his back porch, wearing bandanas over their faces. Upon arrival, officers were able to take both men into custody before they were able to break into the residence. The men, identified as Darren Summers and Timothy Szlasa, were later transported and housed in the Clearfield County Jail. Officers of the Clearfield Borough Police Department were requested and assisted in the apprehension of the men.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On June 28 at 10:08 a.m., a vehicle was stopped on I-80 West, Sandy Township for state vehicle code summary violations. Through investigation, it was found the driver, a 29-year-old Easton man, was under the influence of a controlled substance.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.