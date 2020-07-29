Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
Police recently responded to a 68-year-old Philipsburg woman’s report of a theft on South Front Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Upon interview, the woman related that on July 27 she discovered she had $199.76 deducted from her checking account. The woman found her bank statement indicated the transaction was made with Walmart and the item ordered was delivered somewhere in Texas. The woman filed a fraud claim was made with Walmart as well as her bank. The woman was advised to keep online shopping to a minimum and limited to trustworthy sites. PSP Rockview is investigating.
———
On July 11 at 3:59 a.m., police investigated an incident of driving under the influence involving a 25-year-old Spring Mills woman on South Fourth Street, Snow Shoe Borough, Centre County.