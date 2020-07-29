Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to West Market Street for a report of loud music. Police responded and advised the individual of the complaint.
Police responded to Foster Street for a report of theft of services. It was reported that a dumpster was being used without permission.
A drivers license was returned to the owner after it was located along the sidewalk.
Police responded to Pennsylvania Avenue for a parking complaint. Police located the owner who was able to move the vehicle.
Lawrence Township
On July 24 at 10 a.m., police received a report of a theft of two motor vehicles in Glen Richey. The incident is currently under investigation and a suspect has been identified.
On June 21, police received a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle on Barn Road. Officers made contact with the complainant, and it was found that during a custody exchange the man involved, Dennis Fenton, 39, punched her vehicle several times causing damage. An estimate of damages was provided to police, and a summary criminal mischief citation was filed.
Curwensville Borough
Police were contacted regarding a civil matter involving an individual who had a vehicle repaired that had recently broken down.
Police met with a Trails End Road resident regarding in which CRISIS also assisted with the situation regarding a juvenile.
Police were contacted regarding a blue Jansport backpack which located in the area of Meadow Street and Filbert Street. The owner of the backpack may claim the backpack at the Curwensville Police Department.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On July 22, Barbara Trunzo, 43, of DuBois was arrested for retail theft upon taking two shirts from the Reynoldsville Goodwill. Charges pending through Magisterial District Judge Bernard E. Hetrick’s office.
On July 19 at 5:03 p.m., police received a call regarding an active domestic that was taking place outside a residence on the 500-block of Jackson Street, Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County. During the investigation, it was apparent the suspect, Christopher Burkett, 35, of Reynoldsville was heavily intoxicated and caused minor injuries to a 31-year-old Reynoldsville woman and a 30-year-old DuBois man. When a struggle ensued outside the residence, nearby neighbors intervened and helped a victim escape the assault. Charges for harassment, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness are pending against Burkett through Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
On June 18 at noon, an incident was reported to PSP DuBois. A 50-year-old DuBois man lost his wallet at a store on the 100-block of Main Street, Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County. Unknown suspect(s) then retrieved the wallet removing multiple items including cash and credit cards. Investigation continues. Any persons with information are asked to contact PSP DuBois.
DuBois City Police
July 27
Police were on patrol and observed a man walking north on South Jared Street in what appeared to be a state of confusion. Police spoke with the man who was a little confused but was okay. He did not need medical assistance. The man was free to leave.
Police were dispatched to 100 North Main St., Family Dollar, in reference to a suspicious man. The caller reported a man came into the store and he was told he could not walk around the store with his bag. The man became aggressive toward her and started yelling at her. The man left the store walking toward DuBois Street. The man was to be wearing gray and black with curly hair. Police checked the area and were unable to locate the man.
Police were dispatched to 100 North Main St., Family Dollar, in reference to someone exiting the emergency exit. Upon arrival, the woman reported she was with customer when the rear exit alarm went off. She went to the back of the store and found the emergency exit door to be open. The door can only be opened from the inside. Nothing seemed to be out of the ordinary.
Officers were requested by Sandy Township Police Department for assistance in locating a man who they have a 302 warrant for. While searching the area, he was located near Scotty’s Donuts. He was detained until Sandy Township police arrived to transfer custody.
———
While on patrol in the area of South State Street, police observed a traffic violation and activated the emergency lights and siren in an attempt to conduct a vehicle stop on the driver. While speaking with the individuals in the vehicle, the woman had come back that she had active warrants. Upon approaching her, she was observed reaching under the driver seat. She was asked to exit the vehicle and dropped a clear plastic container with cotton inside of it. Police then took her into custody for the warrant. She said there was drug paraphernalia inside the container. She was advised of her Miranda Rights and she stated she understood and would answer questions. She was asked what else illegal was in the vehicle and she advised marijuana. Based on the information, police conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle with the police K9, Ace. He performed a final alert on the rear passenger door of the driver side of the vehicle where the woman was seated. Police located multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia, along with a large amount of cash. Charges are pending.
Police were dispatched to the 900-block DuBois Street for a physical domestic in progress. The woman stated that her husband was whipping her with a cord. Upon arrival, police observed clothing scattered on the porch, broken glass, and everything around the residence to be in disarray. The woman was located outside the residence and advised her husband was located upstairs. Police made contact with the man and he was taken into custody. The woman reported she got home from work and they got into an argument. She reported he started throwing things and smashing everything, he smacked her in the right ear and started whipping her with an extension cord. She reported her ear was ringing and was having difficulty hearing. She had several large welts across her legs that were consistent with being whipped. She also had a laceration on her hand from the broken glass. The male was transported to Clearfield County Jail where he awaited arraignment.
Police were dispatched to 100 Hospital Avenue for a combative 302 patient. Police were informed that the male patient was currently locked in a bathroom and refusing to cooperate with ER staff. Upon arrival, police knocked on the bathroom door and the male immediately exited. The man was screaming at officers and threatening to resist and refusing to comply with orders. The man’s combative behavior continued to escalate as he screamed obscenities louder and began stepping towards officers in a threatening and aggressive manner. The man refused to cooperate and would not comply with orders. As a result, officers escorted the man to the hospital bed. He briefly struggled and attempted to resist, but was quickly subdued and restrained. The man had then calmed down and no further assistance was needed.
July 24-26
Officers were called to the 200-block of East Park Avenue, for a report of a suspicious male at an abandoned building. Officers arrived and found that it was the new owner of the building and he was there working.
City police were called to the Fourth Ward for a report of an intoxicated man. Officers found the man in a bush on Reams Street. He was arrested and taken to jail.
An alarm was activated at the accounting office of Joseph Lazore, located on South Main Street Officers found the building to be secure.
Someone damaged a vehicle in the 600-block of Orient Avenue. Both doors were damaged. Police are investigating.
A woman reported being harassed by another woman, both by text and on social media. Officers are investigating.
Officers were called to the Rumbarger Cemetery, near Penn Highlands, for a report of suspicious activity. The caller advised, there were people there with binoculars. When officers made contact, they found the people were there waiting to hear news of the birth of their grandchild, since they were not allowed in the hospital.
On three separate occasions, over the course of two days, officers had to locate and return a psych patient that walked away from Penn Highlands West.
A domestic disturbance occurred at a residence in the 200 block of South State Street. The couple had been arguing but there was not physical violence. No arrests were made.
City police were dispatched to a vehicle vs. pedestrian motor vehicle accident, in the parking lot of GetGo. No one needed medical attention. Officers are investigating.
Officers were called to Penn Highlands East unit for an unruly patient. Staff advised he would not take his medication. Officers talked the subject into cooperating.
An alarm was activated at Luigis, located on North Brady Street. Officers found the building to be secure.
A domestic disturbance occurred at a residence in the 600-block of Juniata Street between two women. One of the parties left before the police arrived. No physical violence occurred and no arrests were made.
Officers were called to DuBois Street for a report of a woman passed out behind the wheel. Officers arrived and found the woman was passed out at the intersection, with her foot on the brake and the vehicle still in drive. She was taken for a blood test as she had exhibited signs of drug intoxication. Charges are pending the results of blood testing.
Officers were called back to the residence located in the 600-block of Juniata, for another call of a domestic disturbance. The two women were fighting again, this time physical. One woman suffered a laceration under her left eye and had swelling to that eye as well. The other woman, who was also found to be on state parole, was taken into custody and charged with domestic violence. She was taken to the county jail.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Tuesday at 12:16 a.m., troopers initiated a traffic stop on Carter Avenue, Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County for an equipment violation. When making contact with the driver, a 24-year-old DuBois woman, troopers detected indicators of drug related impairment. Troopers asked the woman to step out and conducted field sobriety tests. The woman was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. A consent search of the vehicle yielded a small amount of suspected marijuana and related drug paraphernalia. This investigation is currently ongoing.
On July 22 at 9:49 a.m., a crash occurred at the intersection of Route 119 and Route 410, Henderson Township, Jefferson County. Jacqueline Hudsick, 78, of DuBois, was negotiating a left turn and failed to yield to Steven M. Royer, 36, of Luthersburg. As a result, Royer was unable to avoid collision and struck Hudsick. Hudsick was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for suspected minor injuries. Royer was uninjured.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Sunday, police were dispatched to a disturbance on the 200-block of Market Street, Reade Township, Cambria County. Police have filed non-traffic citations for disorderly conduct on Shiloh Eyerly, 26, Angela Thompson, 20, and Freda Thompson, 58, all of Fallentimber.