Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Wednesday at 1:15 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for various violations in the area of Clearfield Bearings. The driver, identified as Robert Shomo, 32, of Irvona, was found to have an active warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department. Consent to search the vehicle was obtained, resulting in the location of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Shomo was housed in the Clearfield County Jail and his vehicle was towed from the scene. Charges have been filed on Shomo for the drug offenses and traffic offenses.
———
On Sunday at 5:12 p.m., a three-vehicle crash occurred. Jennie G. Iraca, 23, of Madera approached a study green single at the Wolf Run Light, coming from Route 879, when she turned left before yielding to an oncoming vehicle driven by Rachel L. Yingling, 19, of Munson. Yingling’s vehicle ultimately struck Iraca’s vehicle, causing Iraca’s vehicle to strike a third vehicle, driven by Stone McGary, 19, of Clearfield, which was stopped at a steady red signal on River Road. There were no injuries.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.