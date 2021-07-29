Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

On Wednesday at 1:15 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for various violations in the area of Clearfield Bearings. The driver, identified as Robert Shomo, 32, of Irvona, was found to have an active warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department. Consent to search the vehicle was obtained, resulting in the location of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Shomo was housed in the Clearfield County Jail and his vehicle was towed from the scene. Charges have been filed on Shomo for the drug offenses and traffic offenses.

———

On Sunday at 5:12 p.m., a three-vehicle crash occurred. Jennie G. Iraca, 23, of Madera approached a study green single at the Wolf Run Light, coming from Route 879, when she turned left before yielding to an oncoming vehicle driven by Rachel L. Yingling, 19, of Munson. Yingling’s vehicle ultimately struck Iraca’s vehicle, causing Iraca’s vehicle to strike a third vehicle, driven by Stone McGary, 19, of Clearfield, which was stopped at a steady red signal on River Road. There were no injuries.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

