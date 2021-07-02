Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Tuesday at 8 p.m., police investigated an incident on Reade Street, Reade Township, Cambria County. Charges will be filed, through the juvenile process, against a 17-year-old Blandburg male juvenile for allegedly assaulting a 40-year-old Blandburg man.
State Police at Rockview
No report.