Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

No report.

Lawrence Township

No report.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

Recommended Video

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

On Tuesday at 8 p.m., police investigated an incident on Reade Street, Reade Township, Cambria County. Charges will be filed, through the juvenile process, against a 17-year-old Blandburg male juvenile for allegedly assaulting a 40-year-old Blandburg man.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

Tags

Trending Food Videos