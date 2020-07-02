Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On June 26, police received a report of Miles Baron, 19, of Clearfield, passing a bad check at Carns Equipment in order to purchase a motorcycle. The motorcycle was located at Baron’s residence and recovered. Charges of theft by deception and bad checks are pending.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Sunday at 7:53 p.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred on East Main Street, Mahaffey Borough. Christina M. Lewis, 53, of LaJose crossed over the double yellow lines and collided with Paul W. Lawson, 64, of Mahaffey. There were no injuries reported or observed on either driver. Police were assisted on scene by Mahaffey EMS and Mahaffey Fire Department.
On June 20 at 9:48 p.m., troopers conducted a vehicle stop on West Second Street, Burnside Borough after observing a traffic violation. The vehicle’s driver, a 22-year-old Northern Cambria woman, displayed indicators of impairment and was subsequently transported to Punxsutawney Area Hospital for a blood draw. This investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Wednesday at 3 p.m., a one vehicle collision occurred on Route 253, Reade Township, Cambria County. Steven A. Beers, 30, of Munson, struck a deer that was crossing the road. No injuries were reported.
State Police at Rockview
On Sunday at 10:03 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated on Route 322, Decatur Township, Centre County for a traffic violation. During the course of the traffic stop, Joseph Finch, 39, of Houtzdale, displayed indicators of impairment. A passenger, Kassandra Fisher, 36, of Houtzdale, was determined to have an active Clearfield County warrant. Finch was placed under arrest for driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fisher was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and was transported to the Clearfield County Jail. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On July 19 at 4:25 p.m., a crash occurred near the intersection of Route 350 and Glass City Road, Rush Township, Centre County. Nathaniel J. Soellner, 24, of Tyrone, failed to observe a queue in traffic, swerved to avoid crashing with the queue and hit a pole. Soellner failed to wear his seat belt and sustained injuries. Police were assisted by Moshannon Valley EMS and Phillipsburg Fire Company.