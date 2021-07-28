Bigler Township Regional Police
State Police at Clearfield
On Tuesday at 12:43 a.m., police received a report of a retail theft on the 800-block of North Front Street, Decatur Township. Upon further investigation, it was determined a 30-year-old Philipsburg man stole a bottle of Mountain Dew and a bag of Ruffles chips from the store. Charges for retail theft were filed through the local magistrate’s office.
On Monday at 9:36 a.m.,a 17-year-old Port Matilda girl repeatedly contacted a 46-year-old Philipsburg man via text, instant message, and phone calls, which seriously alarmed the man and served no legitimate purpose, on New Liberty Road, Decatur Township.
On Monday at 5:47 p.m., it was reported to PSP Clearfield that there was an attempt to collect unemployment fraudulently. The victim in this incident was a 49-year-old Woodland man, and the investigation is ongoing.
On Wednesday at 11:52 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop for summary traffic violations on the 800-block of 53 Boulevard, Beccaria Township. Upon further investigation, a 43-year-old Coalport man was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. The man was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood results.
On July 20, a fraudulent unemployment claim was filed in a 26-year-old Clearfield man’s name. This investigation is ongoing.
Between April 1 and July 15, multiple individuals trespassed on a 46-year-old Philipsburg man’s property on Willow Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. The property is marked with multiple “No Trespassing” signs. The investigation is ongoing.
On July 2 at 7:09 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted for a traffic violation on I-80 East, Graham Township. During the course of the traffic stop, drug and drug paraphernalia was located in the vehicle. The involved persons in this incident were Jordan Howell, 24, of Stafford Springs, Conn. and Jarrod Carroll, 21, of Manchester, Conn.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to a disturbance in the area of Northwest Third Avenue for a report of someone knocking on the caller’s door during late hours. Police searched the area with no contact.
Police received a report of a stolen bicycle from a School Avenue residence.
Police responded to burning complaint on Welch Avenue. Police made contact with the resident and they were advised of the complaint.
Police responded to an East Locust Street residence for a report of harassment. Police arrived and met with the caller who stated that he was being harassed by his neighbors.
While on patrol, police observed a wanted man sitting in a vehicle. Police made contact with the man who was able to satisfy the warrant.
While on patrol, police observed an intoxicated man laying on the sidewalk of South Third Street. Police made contact with the man and EMS was summoned to the scene. Police located drug paraphernalia and controlled substances on the man. The man refused medical treatment and was transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
Police responded to a verbal altercation between two individuals at an East Tenth Street residence. Police arrived and separated the parties.
Police responded to a Southwest Fourth Avenue residence for a report of an eight-year-old choking on a quarter. Police and EMS arrived and found the child to be partially breathing. EMS transported the child to hospital where the quarter was dislodged. The child sustained no injuries and was deemed okay.
Police responded to a report of harassment in the parking lot of a local business. Police arrived and located the caller who was unable to identify the persons involved.
Lawrence Township
Curwensville Borough
Decatur Township
State Police at DuBois
DuBois City Police
Sandy Township
State Police at Punxsutawney
State Police at Ridgway
State Police at Ebensburg
State Police at Rockview
On Monday at 5:54 p.m., police received a report from a 49-year-old Moshannon woman that unknown suspect(s) had filed a fraudulent unemployment claim using her identity. The investigation is ongoing.
On July 22 at 1:05 a.m., police investigated an incident of drug possession involving a 20-year-old Titusville woman on Port Matilda Highway, Rush Township, Centre County. Charges are pending at this time.
On July 19 at 11:22 a.m., police received a report from a 60-year-old Sandy Ridge woman that unknown suspect(s) had filed a fraudulent unemployment claimed using her identity. This investigation is ongoing.
On July 4 at 4:53 p.m., police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed on I-80 East, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. A pursuit ensued, and the driver, identified as a 31-year-old Bronx, N.Y. man, was eventually pulled over after traffic blocking both lanes prevented the vehicle was fleeing any further. The driver showed signs of impairment and was found to be in possession of several bags of marijuana and paraphernalia.
On June 12 at 1:58 p.m., police investigated an incident of driving under the influence of alcohol in Cooper Township. The incident involved a 20-year-old Morrisdale man. Charges are pending.