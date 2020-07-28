Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Monday at 9:45 p.m., an incident occurred at Kwik Fill Truck Stop, Cooper Township. A tractor trailer drove off without paying for 70 gallons of diesel fuel worth $186.13. This investigation is ongoing.
On Monday at 1:25 p.m., police responded to Old Turnpike Road, Morris Township for a report of a burglary. This investigation is ongoing.
On Monday at 9:06 a.m., a crash occurred on Rockton Mountain Highway, Lawrence Township. Robert N. Shindledecker, 42, of Falls Creek was driving when his rear wheel became loose and fell off. The wheel then struck a vehicle driven by David J. Lynch, 53, of Altoona. No one was injured as a result of this crash.
On Sunday at 3:35 a.m., a 39-year-old Curwensville man crashed his truck along Naulton Road, Pine Township. Upon speaking with the man on scene it was apparent that he had been imbibing alcoholic beverages. The man agreed to submit to standardized field sobriety testing. Upon completing the tests, the man showed signs of impairment and was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Results of a breath test conducted at the PSP Clearfield station came back above the legal limit. The man was released to a sober adult. Charges of driving under the influence related summary offenses to be filed against the man through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
On Saturday at 10:50 p.m., three individuals were involved in a domestic dispute on the 300-block of Surveyor Road, Girard Township. Jacqueline Miles, 51, of Clearfield hit a 35-year-old Osceola Mills woman in the head and Mark Evans, 33, of Philipsburg kicked Miles in the head. Summary harassment citations have been filed against Miles and Evans through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
On Monday at 5:44 p.m., police investigated a crash on Rolling Stone Road, Cooper Township. Prior to police arrival, the driver, Earl McClintic, 58, of Mill Creek Borough, had fled the scene into a wooded area. McClintic was found a short time later and was found to be driving under the influence. Charges have been filed.
Clearfield Borough
Police responded to East Locust where police located a man that held several active warrants. The man was taken into custody and placed in the Clearfield County Jail on the warrants.
Police responded to South Fifth Street for a minor vehicle accident. Police found that a vehicle had struck another vehicle’s side mirror. They were able to exchange information on scene and no further action was needed by police.
Police responded to South Second Street where a vehicle had backed into another vehicle while in the center turning lane. There was minor damage to both vehicles and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.
Police responded to Clearfield Street for a report of a reckless driver. Police report that a resident was driving erratically and spinning his tires in a reckless manner.
Police responded to a complaint along Cemetery Road involving a neighbor dispute.
Police responded to Nichols Street for a report of an altercation taking place between a man and woman. Police arrived and were unable to locate anyone in the area.
Police assisted a resident along Woodland Road with removing a bat from the residence.
Police responded to a trespassing complaint along South Fourth Street. Police found that a man wanted a woman removed from the residence. It was found that the woman has been staying there. Police advised the man of his options of evicting the woman.
Police were called to South Second Street for a report of a man that had removed a bicycle from a back porch. Police located the man and the stolen bike shortly after the report was taken. The man was found to be intoxicated and was transported to the jail. Charges are pending.
Police were called to a parking lot off of Turnpike Avenue for a vehicle that was doing “burnouts.” Police arrived and found several markings indicating that on the pavement. Police also located the vehicle and found the man to be intoxicated. The man was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Police responded to Bigler Avenue for a report of juveniles harassing a woman. Police responded but were unable to locate anyone.