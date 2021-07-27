Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
Lawrence Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting a joint DUI checkpoint in the month of August within the jurisdiction of Lawrence Township. The purpose of the checkpoint is to identify impaired drivers to reduce alcohol related crashes. Motorists are reminded to not drink and drive and all buckle up when driving.
———
On Friday, police responded to a report of criminal mischief at a residence on Graham Street, Upon arrival on scene, it was discovered that the rear window pf a 30-year-old woman’s vehicle was smashed in. If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Lawrence Township Police Department, (814) 765-1647.
———
On Thursday at 3 p.m., police were summoned to Glen Richey for a report of an out of control man. Upon arrival, contact was made with Kenneth Scott Matthews, 42, of Glen Richey, at which time it was learned he had an outstanding warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff. He was taken into custody on the warrant and housed in the Clearfield County Jail. Subsequent charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct are forthcoming.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.