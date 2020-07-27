Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Sunday at 4:13 p.m., police responded to a disturbance between neighbors on Maple Street, Cooper Township. Upon further investigation, it was found that a 13-year-old Lanse boy threw a glass cup at a 75-year-old Lanse man, and the man then grabbed a hold of a 42-year-old Lanse woman subjecting her to unwanted physical content. Charges of disorderly conduct and harassment were filed through the local magistrate’s office.
———
On Saturday at 9:36 p.m., a crash occurred in which a side-by-side vehicle struck a pedestrian on the roadway on the 1500-block of Pottersdale Road, Karthaus Township. Subsequent investigation indicated that the driver of the side by side was under the influence of alcohol. The pedestrian was transported to UPMC Altoona for treatment of suspected serious injuries. This investigation continues.
———
On Saturday at 6:30 p.m., Lance E. Weber, 46, of Grampian was found on North Sixth Street near Grove Street, Grampian Borough, heavily intoxicated to the point he had to be transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a medical exam.
———
On Saturday at 7 p.m., Ronald Baer, 61, of Glen Hope ordered garlic wings from Squiggy’s Pizza in Irvona. Baer was unhappy with the type of garlic on his wings. Therefore, he returned and caused a disturbance for approximately 15 to 20 minutes by throwing food, throwing an employee’s cell phone, being excessively loud and vulgar, and refusing to leave when told to leave by employees. Charges filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On Saturday at 6 p.m., a 50-year-old Curwensville man came to police and advised that he and Cody McGary, 23, of Madera had gotten into an argument on Bud Farm Lane, Pike Township. The man advised that McGary struck the windshield of his car and cracked it, causing approximately $495 in damage. A criminal mischief charge is pending.
———
On Saturday at 12:15 p.m., Jacob Srock, 34, of Coalport shoved a man during an argument on South Hill Road, Beccaria Township.
———
On Saturday at 12:40 a.m., police made a traffic stop on North Second Street, Clearfield Borough due to several traffic violations. Upon speaking with the driver, David Winger, 48, of Bloomsburg had been imbibing alcoholic beverages. Winger agreed to perform standardized field sobriety tests in which he showed signs of intoxication. Winger was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to PSP for the chemical test of breath. Winger refused the chemical testing. Charges of driving under the influence and related summary offenses to be field against Winger through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
———
On Saturday, police received a report of a vandalism incident to a 56-year-old Fallentimber man’s mailbox which occurred overnight Friday on Cambria Street, Gulich Township.
———
On Friday at 9:12 p.m., a 46-year-old Mahaffey woman was stopped for speeding on Mahaffey Grampian Highway, Greenwood Township. It was then discovered she had been driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending toxicology results.
———
On Friday at 10:46 a.m., a rock was thrown a 56-year-old Coalport man’s truck window on the 1900-block of Fourth Avenue, Woodward Township. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Thursday at 9:57 a.m., police were contacted about a blue SUV parked along the 500-block of Muddy Run Road, Beccaria Township with the driver passed out inside. Police responded and the driver, a 35-year-old Gulich Township man, was found to be in possession of drugs and related paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
———
On July 16-17, police received a report of a stolen wagon. Unknown suspect(s) stole the yellow metal wagon from a 43-year-old West Decatur woman’s back yard on Old Erie Pike, Boggs Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Sunday at 5:26 p.m., police responded to Sapp Brothers Truck Stop for a report of a physical domestic. Clarence Walker, 54, of Atlanta, Ga., struck a 40-year-old Atlanta, Ga. woman multiple times and shoved a 20-year-old Atlanta, Ga. man while under the influence. Officers took Walker into custody and housed him in Clearfield County Jail to await arraignment on charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment, and public drunkenness.
———
On Sunday at 12:20 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Route 879 on the bypass for an equipment violation. During the course of officers’ investigation, it was discovered that the David Martell, 52, of Frenchville was driving under the influence of alcohol. Martell was then transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for the purpose of a blood draw and later released to a sober individual. Charges to be filed.
———
On Saturday, police received a report of a vehicle break-in located at Super 8 Motel along Clearfield Shawville Highway. Upon arrival, police discovered an unknown individual had entered a 2006 Chevy Corvette race vehicle in town for a UMI Motorsports event. A suspect removed the property from inside the vehicle before fleeing the scene. Upon review of surveillance video, police were able to locate the suspect who was staying at the same motel as the victim. Police made contact and arrested 23-year-old Damir Sadullaev of Brooklyn, N.Y. for theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and theft of movable property. He was housed in Clearfield County Jail on $50,000 bail.
———
On Friday, police received a report of a disturbance at the Red Roof Inn. Upon arrival, police located an unrelated incident of an intoxicated man in the parking lot. The man, identified as Mickel Baney, 54, of Clearfield was taken into custody for public drunkenness and housed in Clearfield County Jail. He was cited through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
Curwensville Borough
Police received a complaint of criminal mischief to property along Centre Street.
———
Police assisted Clearfield based State Police with an individual whom felt they may have a warrant.
———
Police conducted a welfare check at the Curwensville Commons and located the individual who was having no issues.
———
Police conducted a welfare check on a woman along Walnut Street. Everything was found to be okay with the individual.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On Friday at 11:53 a.m, a crash occurred on Route 119, Henderson Township, Jefferson County. Wyatt S. Manahan, 22, of DuBois was driving north on Route 119 and Kelly M. Spade, 40, of Punxsutawney and Keith A. Stamler, 67, of Punxsutawney, were stopped in the north travel lane as Stamler was waiting to turn left. Manahan failed to see the stopped vehicles and rear-ended Spade causing her vehicle to rear-end Stamler’s. Police were notified and responded to the location. Manahan was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for suspected minor injuries. No other injuries were reported. Police were assisted on scene by Big Run Fire Department and Sykesville EMS.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On Saturday at 6:37 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a failure to stay within the lane on Tyrone Pike, Rush Township, Centre County. Upon investigation, the driver, a 52-year-old Clearfield man, was found to be heavily under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. The driver was admitted to Mount Nittany Medical Center for evaluation. Charges are pending blood results.
———
On Friday at 8:04 p.m., police responded to a “shots fired” complaint from an apartment building on East Spruce Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. Several nearby people advised they did hear the sound which led to the complaint to emergency providers. One apartment unit was identified by a neighboring resident. Several attempts to contact the resident of the apartment failed through multiple channels. Police made entry to the apartment to verify the welfare of the tenant(s). The tenant was observed visibly unharmed, but still unresponsive to police despite attempts to verify welfare. Police were eventually able to verify the tenant’s welfare. The tenant advised they were in a medically assisted sleep state and denied causing the sound which fed to the complaint. This incident was unfounded.
———
On July 12 at 5:37 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West at the 139.4 mile marker, Rush Township, Centre County. Carter J. McClellan, 19, of Bexley, Ohio was driving when his vehicle slid on the wet roadway, which caused it to travel off the roadway and strike the embankment. The vehicle was off the roadway facing eastbound.
———
Police are investigating a theft of motor vehicle parts and a motor vehicle theft which occurred on July 10 on McGonigal Lane, Karthaus Township.