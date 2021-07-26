Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Saturday at 11:58 a.m., Jennifer Renee Folmar, 29, of Morrisdale and Ethel Folmar, 64, of Morrisdale got into a verbal argument on Deer Creek Road, Morris Township, which turned physical. Both were cited with harassment.
———
On Friday at 10:31 p.m., a 38-year-old Olanta woman related that Cory Hayward, 39, of Olanta had violated a PFA by contacting her through text messages. Hayward was located and arrested for violating the PFA.
———
On Friday, police received a report of a smashed vehicle window. The vehicle was parked at the intersection of Eliza Street and McAteer Street, Houtzdale Borough when the incident occurred, between 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PSP Clearfield, (814) 857-3800. The victims are offering a reward for information leading to arrests.
———
On Friday at 7:06 p.m., police responded to Zion Road, Knox Township. Shawn Oshenic, 46, of Olanta assaulted a 61-year-old Olanta man then fled the scene. Charges for harassment were filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On Friday at 11:41 a.m., a 35-year-old Madera woman was identified as a victim of an unemployment scam. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On Friday at 8:53 a.m., a 48-year-old Philipsburg man reported that he received an unemployment debit card which he did not apply for.
———
On Friday at 10:22 a.m., Zachary James Sahm, 24, of Coalport sent several vulgar messages via Facebook to a woman.
———
On Thursday at 4:40 p.m., a 44-year-old Houtzdale man reported that an unidentified individual filed for unemployment in his name. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Wednesday at 6:38 p.m., police responded to a single vehicle crash on Shawville Frenchville Highway, Girard Township. A 50-year-old Hawk Run woman swerved to miss a deer and struck a guide rail. The driver was found to be under the influence.
———
On Wednesday at 3:46 p.m., two dogs got loose on Fourth Avenue, Woodward Township, and attacked a 64-year-old Houtzdale man’s goats, causing injury. The owner of the dogs, 27-year-old Houtzdale man, was cited for a dog law violation.
———
Police are currently investigating a burglary which took place on Ashland Road, Decatur Township between May 20 and July 21. Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a camp through a window and a shed by prying open the door. Once inside, unknown suspect(s) stole several items before fleeing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at (814) 857-3800.
———
On July 19 at 4:46 a.m., a one vehicle crash occurred on Lumber City Highway, Lumber Citiy Borough. Ryan N. Sibert, 25, of Ebensburg was driving when he swerved to attempt a deer, lost control, struck a guide rail and came to final uncontrolled rest on an embankment, Sibert did not sustain any injuries and was wearing a seat belt.
———
On July 17 at 10:04 p.m., Brandon Zimmerman, 26, of Ramey was found to be driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and medical marijuana on Brisbin Street, Houtzdale Borough. Charges are pending blood test results.
———
On July 13 at 12:22 p.m., Brittany Billett, 29, of Houtzdale and Joanna Shylock, 33, of Houtzdale were located within an apartment on the 1000-block of West Hannah Street, Woodward Township, sleeping. Billett was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. One woman advised she knew she was not to be in the second floor apartment. Both women were taken into custody and removed from the apartment. Billett was transported to Clearfield County Jail based on active failure to respond to bench warrants. Charges for criminal trespass and drug related charges were prepared.
———
On July 6 at 7:31 p.m., Jordan Leach, 24, of Altoona was found to be driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of marijuana on the 200-block of Valley Road, Boggs Township. Charges are pending blood results.
———
On July 4 at 7:13 p.m., Rick Wilsoncroft, 61, of Hawk Run was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia within his apartment on Telcott Street, Morris Township.The paraphernalia was in reach of an 11-year-old girl. Charges are pending.
———
On July 3 at 3:16 p.m., Benjamin DeSanter, 18, of Richmond Heights, Ohio was found to be driving under the influence on I-80 West, Bradford Township.
———
On June 28 at 10:33 a.m., Bricen Clinger, 20, of Summerville was found to be driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of narcotics on I-80 East, Brookville Borough, Jefferson County. Charges are pending blood results.
———
On June 25 at 8:29 p.m., Saundra Schmoke, 34, of Morrisdale was found to be driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of a narcotic on North Front Street, Decatur Township. In addition, Schmoke is suspected of intentionally damaging another vehicle. Charges are pending blood results.
———
On June 19 at 4:43 p.m., Eric Rolon, 27, of Rochester, N.Y. was found to be driving a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance on Walker Road, Bradford Township. Charges are pending the results of a legal blood draw.
———
On June 15, Jane Gearhart, 65, of Clearfield related to police that her daughter took her vehicle without permission and that her daughter’s boyfriend wrecked the vehicle in the Pittsburgh area. Through further investigation it was determined that Gearhart falsified the report and that her daughter did in fact have permission to utilize the vehicle. Gearhart was charged with false reports.
———
Police are investigating a theft of a check from Julia Street, Irvona Borough, between Sept. 14, 2020 and Oct. 14, 2020. The investigation is ongoing.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Monday, police conducted a vehicle stop on Industrial Park Road for a traffic violation. A consent search of the vehicle led police to find methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Charges have been filed against the driver, Kelsey Molitor, 23, of Clearfield.
———
On Monday at 3:52 p.m., officers conducted a vehicle stop on Route 879 in the area of the Clark Street overpass for numerous equipment violations. Through the course of the initial contact, it was found that the passenger, Scott Wilt, 41, of Curwensville had an active warrant through this agency. It was also discovered that the driver of the vehicle, Kathryn Cowder, 21, of Bigler had a suspended driver’s license. Through the course of the investigation, consent to search the vehicle was obtained. Officers located crystal methamphetamine, Buprenorphine, and drug paraphernalia. Wilt was able to satisfy his warrant through this agency and both individuals were released from the scene. Charges were filed on Cowder for possession of drug paraphernalia and numerous traffic violations. Wilt was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Friday at 6:15 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated on Greenville Pike, Bloom Township, for an observed traffic violation. The driver, a 25-year-old Curwensville man, was found to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. The driver was also in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
———
Between Nov. 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021, police investigated a theft in which a 36-year-old DuBois man paid to have work completed on an engine on First Street, Falls Creek Borough, Jefferson County. The work was never completed and the money and engine have not been returned. This investigation is ongoing.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Friday at 2:28 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted for traffic violations on Fifth Avenue, Patton Borough, Cambria County.The passenger, Nathan McClellan, 30, of Coalport was found to have an outstanding bench warrant from Cambria County. He was placed into custody and transferred to the Cambria County Sheriff. The driver, Patricia Waite, 33, of Glasgow, was found to be in possession of controlled substances and was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.
———
On July 20, someone filed a false unemployment claim using a 46-year-old Fallentimber man’s personal information.
———
On July 12 at 6:52 p.m., police investigated an incidence of indecent exposure on Apple Street, Reade Township, Cambria County. The suspect, a 39-year-old Fallentimber woman, had several warrants. She resisted arrest and took off on foot, but was located shortly afterwards. The woman was taken into custody and transported to the Cambria County Jail on numerous warrants. Charges were filed for resisting arrest.
State Police at Rockview
On Friday at 6:27 p.m., a crash occurred involving two tractor trailers on I-80 West, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County.
———
On July 1 at 10:03 p.m., a crash occurred on Route 322 at its intersection with Presqueisle Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. No injuries were reported.