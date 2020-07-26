PSP DuBois
On July 23 at 4:45 p.m., PSP received a call regarding a retail theft that occurred at Goodwill at 5980 SR 322 in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. Barbara Trunzo, 43, of Muncy, Lycoming County, was located and taken into custody on felony charges of retail theft/shoplifting.
———
On July 23 at 7 p.m. on Beechtree Road/Sandstone Drive in Washington Township, Jefferson County, two people became engaged in a verbal argument that turned physical when a 60-year-old male was shoved into a vehicle allegedly by a 49-year-old Falls Creek man. Charges for harassment are being filed.
PSP Rockview
On July 24 at 2:43 p.m., PSP investigated an incident involving three men of Snow Shoe Borough. A 65-year-old male walked across the street and onto the property of another. While on the property, the male threatened to strike a 76-year-old male in the face if he lit the contents of a burn barrel located on the property. Following that interaction, the burn barrel was lit. The 65-year-old became enraged and threw/shoved the burn barrel over an embankment, subsequently spilling its contents around the area. Citations were filed in relation to this incident. The burn barrel did not appear to sustain significant damage.